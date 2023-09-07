Mortal Kombat 1 Early Access: Dates, how to play, and more

The release of NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat 1 is just around the corner. For those who can’t wait, you’re in luck! Mortal Kombat 1’s early access will give you a 5-day headstart to test out all the exciting content that NetherRealm has in store for the official release.

Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and flashy Fatalities, which has the fighting game community buzzing with excitement. To get ahead of the curve, read on to find out how to access Mortal Kombat 1’s early access.

Mortal Kombat 1 early access date

The exclusive five-day early-access period for Mortal Kombat 1 starts on 14 September 2023 at 6pm UK time, which is 10am PDT/12pm CDT/ 1pm EDT.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: NetherRealms Studios

How to play Mortal Kombat 1 early access

To gain access to Mortal Kombat 1's exclusive pre-launch early access, players must first purchase either the Mortal Kombat 1: Premium Edition or the Mortal Kombat 1: Kollector's Edition.

Unfortunately, the luxurious Mortal Kombat 1: Kollector’s Edition sold out quite quickly after its launch. If you missed the chance to obtain the Kollector’s Edition, you can grab the Premium Edition now on Steam, Xbox, Nintendo, or PlayStation stores.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: NetherRealms Studios

Alongside the five-day early access, The Mortal Kombat 1: Premium Edition includes the Kombat Pack, which grants you access to six new playable characters, five new Kameo characters, and an exclusive Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage. The Premium Edition also includes 1,250 Dragon Krystals, the in-game currency that can be used to purchase in-game cosmetics. Players who pre-order the Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition will also get Playable Character Shang Tsung.

Mortal Kombat 1 official release date

Mortal Kombat 1 is just around the corner! Mortal Kombat 1 is releasing worldwide on 19 September on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series S/X

PC (Via Steam and Epic Games Store)

Nintendo Switch

