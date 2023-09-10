How to Perform All Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1

The much-anticipated instalment to the legendary fighting game franchise, Mortal Kombat 1, is right around the corner! If you're eager to learn how to perform the exciting finishing moves called fatalities, you're in the right place! This article will guide you through the steps to execute all the Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities with ease.

Since the start of the Mortal Kombat series, fatalities have been one of the cherished features. Gamers have always loved them because they add a thrilling and stylish way to end a match. Winning isn't just about beating your opponent; it's about doing it with some extra style and adding salt to your opponent's wounds.

Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities explained

To put it simply, fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1 are special finishing moves that can be performed after defeating an opponent. They are often violent and gory, and they have become one of the most iconic features of the Mortal Kombat franchise.

As of our current knowledge, there are 22 confirmed fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1, including characters from both the main roster and Kameo. However, we are only going to list the fatalities inputs which have been confirmed so far.

Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities

Presented below is the latest list of fatalities, based mainly on the characters we have already played in the early version of the game.

Also, these fatalities are the moves characters do when they're facing to the right.

Fighter Fatality Type Input Keys Liu Kang Double Dragon Down, Forward, Left, Circle/B [Close] Sub-Zero Hairline Fracture Forward, Down, Down, Triangle/Y [Close] Kenshi Blended Forward, Down, Down, Triangle/Y [Close] Kitana Royal Blender Down, Forward, Down, Circle/B [Far] Johnny Cage Hollywood Walk of Pain Forward, Back, Down, Triangle/Y [Close] Li Mei Roman Candle Forward, Back, Forward, X/A [Mid]

Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo character fatalities

Mortal Kombat 1 will feature Kameo characters for the first time in the series. They have a role in assisting characters who can be called upon to perform special moves, throws, or breakers.

They are not playable characters in the traditional sense, but they can be a valuable asset in battle. More importantly, they are also available to perform fatalities alongside the main character. That being said here are the fatalities list for Kameio characters in Mortal Kombat 1.

Kameo Character Fatality type Input Keys Frost Breaking Point Back, Down, Back, R1/RB Kano Heart Ripper Back, Down, Forward, R1/RB [Close] Sonya Kiss of Death Back, Forward, Down, R1/RB [Far] Jax Big Boot Down, Down, R1/RB [Far]

How to perform Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 1?

First and foremost, To perform a fatality, you must defeat your opponent and reduce their health to zero. Once you've emerged victorious, the game will display a message, either "Finish Him!" or "Finish Her!" This means you have a chance to perform a fatality and finish the match in a super stylish way.

As soon as you get the prompt, stand in front of your opponent and input the button combination for the fatality you want to perform. The button combinations are different for each character. Once again, you can take a look aforementioned fatalities list and corresponding button combos.

Upon successful input of the correct button combination, your character will execute their unique fatality move. However, keep in mind that, Mortal Kombat games usually have a time limit for executing fatalities. Any errors or delays will result in the missed opportunity, causing your character to perform a standard finishing move instead.

So, there you have all the knowledge about all the Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities confirmed so far and how to perform them. We are expected to get more fatalities listed soon with the character expansion.

So, there you have all the knowledge about all the Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities confirmed so far and how to perform them. We are expected to get more fatalities listed soon with the character expansion.