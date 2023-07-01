Mortal Kombat 1 - Release date, platforms, characters, and more

2023 is already a great year for fighting games, with big releases like Street Fighter 6 and even indie titles like Idol Showdown already available. It's about to get even better with Mortal Kombat 1.

The next entry in the NetherRealm Studios' iconic franchise will revamp the experience completely, introducing a tag system that will allow for more player expression, hype, and sick combos.

If you're keen on finding out everything you need to know ahead of Mortal Kombat 1's release, you've come to the right place as we'll tell you when it's releasing, where you will be able to play it, and much more.

Mortal Kombat 1 - Release date and platforms

Credit: NetherRealm Studios Mortal Kombat 1 will release in September

Mortal Kombat 1 is releasing worldwide on 19 September on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series S/X

PC (Via Steam and Epic Games Store)

Nintendo Switch

While NetherRealm is directly involved in the development of all versions, they are fully in charge of the PS5 and Xbox versions. QLOC is handling the PC ports, while Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive are working on the Nintendo Switch edition.

Mortal Kombat 1 - All playable characters

The main gimmick behind Mortal Kombat 1 is the Kameo fighters mechanic that will assist your main character in combat. Some of the Kameo characters won't be playable, although NetherRealm hasn't abandoned the possibility of fully integrating them into the game down the line.

With that said, these are all MK1 confirmed playable fighters for the game's launch.

Liu Kang

Sub-Zero

Scorpion

Raiden

Kitana

Johnny Cage

Kenshi Takahashi

Kung Lao

Mileena

Shang Tsung

Confirmed Kameo Fighters

This is the list of confirmed Kameo fighters so far:

Jax

Kano

Sonya

Sub Zero

Goro

Stryker

Erron Black

NetherRealm has said this isn't the full roster, so we'll update you as more fighters are revealed.

Mortal Kombat 1 - How much will it cost?

There are several editions for you to purchase if you're interested in Mortal Kombat 1. However, the standard edition won't differ in price regarding of platform, coming in at $69.99 (SRP).

The Mortal Kombat 1 premium edition, available for all platforms, will cost $109.99 (SRP) and include the following perks:

All standard edition content

The MK1 Kombat Pack

Early access to the game beginning 14 September

1,250 Dragon Krystals (in-game currency)

PS5 and Xbox users can also get their hands on the Mortal Kombat 1 Kollector’s Edition for $249.99 (SRP). It includes the following:

All premium edition content

Early access

A 16.5-inch Liu Kang sculpture designed by COARSE and an inspired Liu Kang in-game character skin

Three exclusive art prints

A steel case

1,450 additional Dragon Krystals (2,700 total)

Mortal Kombat 1 - Kombat Pack

If you're wondering what the Kombat Pack includes, this is what you can expect.

A Johnny Cage character skin with the likeness of famed actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme (available at launch)

Early access to six new playable characters (available post-launch) and five new Kameo Fighters (available post-launch)

Of course, there are also pre-order bonuses!

Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order bonuses

Regardless of the version you wish to pre-order, the main bonus includes the ability to unlock Shang Tsung as a playable character. We don't know if players that don't pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 will have to pay for the character as DLC, but it's more likely that it'll be obtainable via story mode.

Furthermore, those who pre-order on Xbox or PS5 will have access to the closed beta that's scheduled to happen in August.