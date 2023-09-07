Megan Fox to Voice Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1, one of the most anticipated instalments to the iconic fighting game series, has just announced that popular actress Megan Fox will be lending her voice and likeness to Nitara, the Vampire of Outworld. Nitara is making her return to the series after 17 years, since her last appearance in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon in 2006.

Fox will be voicing Nitara, who hails from the desolate realm of Vaeternus. Nitara is set to join the fight in Mortal Kombat 1 to protect her race of vampires. This news brings a wave of excitement as Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and Fatalities, leaving fans eager to see what else awaits.

The "Official Megan Fox Becomes Nitara Trailer" opens with Fox delving into Nitara's character: "She comes from this weird realm, she is a type of vampire creature. She's evil but she's also good. She's trying to save her people.” She continues, “I really like her. She's a vampire which obviously resonates for whatever reason. It's cool to be in the game, you know? Because I'm not really just voicing it, it'll be like she's kind of me."

Primarily known for her work on the silver screen, Megan Fox has also ventured into the realm of video game and animated TV show voice acting, lending her voice to characters like DC’s Lois Lane and Transformers’ Mikaela Banes. Understandably, the inherently more violent Mortal Kombat pushed her out of her comfort zone, as she admits in the trailer, "as I’ve been doing the sessions, it does force me to tap into areas of myself that I’m not comfortable."

Despite the challenges, she goes on to express that she had "a lot of fun" voicing Nitara and resonates with the vampiric aspect of her character, revealing that this experience allowed her to be "more free" with herself.

She also asserts that Mortal Kombat stands as one of the greatest video games of all time and believes that this voice-acting opportunity is something "that everyone would want," given that she, like many others, grew up playing the game.

Mortal Kombat community’s response to Megan Fox voicing Nitara

The Mortal Kombat community has been overwhelmingly positive about Fox's casting as Nitara. Many fans love the raspy voice that she lends the character, noting how it adds depth to Nitara's personality and fits her character perfectly. Some fans have also expressed surprise at how well Fox has transitioned into voice acting, with many saying that she is a natural.

On the other hand, some have expressed reservations, stating, "I wasn't really a huge fan of it either. I actually kind of like Megan Fox and think she'd be a good fit for Nitara in a live-action movie or something, but sometimes film actors just don't do so well as voice actors", and that "it's kind of hard to distinguish between her and her character."

However, most fans are ecstatic about Nitara's return and equally surprised by Megan Fox’s voice-acting prowess. One Twitter user commented, “I didn’t know I needed Megan Fox as Nitara… I was so skeptical about it. She ate.” Another replied, “She never fails to deliver.”

Mortal Kombat 1 release date

Mortal Kombat 1 is just around the corner! Mortal Kombat 1 is releasing worldwide on 19 September on the following platforms: