Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack: Characters, leaks, and more

Mortal Kombat 1 is closer and closer, yet, despite not being released, fans are already thinking ahead, wondering what kind of DLC characters we'll see with Kombat Pack 1.

Mortal Kombat has had some crazy crossovers in recent titles, with the likes of RoboCop, Terminator, Rambo, the Alien Xenomorph, Predator, Jason Vorhees, or even Freddy Krueger being part of the series at one point.

Obviously, fans are expecting big things for the Mortal Kombat 1 DLC. If rumours are to be believed, their expectations will be absolutely met.

MK1 Kombat Pack 1 - Characters

The Kombat Pack 1 will bring a mix of new playable characters as well as Kameo fighters. The latter are assists that can help you extend combos or get out of a difficult situation.

No Mortal Kombat 1 DLC fighters have been confirmed at the time of writing, however, plenty of leaks have surfaced pointing out to at least two crossovers characters that will get fans excited.

Mortal Kombat 1 DLC leaks

Credit: NetherRealm Studios Who is coming to MK1?

According to a listing by Amazon Italy, there will be a total of six playable characters and five Kameo fighters scheduled to launch with Kombat Pack 1.

The two crossover fighters will fit right at home in Mortal Kombat 1, as they are allegedly The Suicide Squad's Peacemaker, and The Boy's Homelander.

The full list of characters according to the leaks is as follows:

Playable characters

Homelander

Peacemaker

Quan Chi

Omni Man

Ermac

Takeda

Kameo fighters:

Tremor

Johnny Cage

Khameleon

Mavado

Ferra

Fans of characters confirmed as Kameo fighters don't need to feel too bad, as NetherRealm Studios has confirmed some of these have a chance to make it as playable characters down the line.

Similarly, playable fighters can show up as Kameos, with Johnny Cage seemingly being the first that will be able to fill both roles.

