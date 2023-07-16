All confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 characters are right here for you to go through! Mortal Kombat 1 is coming out later this year, and is the twelfth game in the main series' run.

Mortal Kombat has some of the most iconic fighting game characters in its roster and Mortal Kombat 1 is bringing a lot of those back to the forefront.

Table of contents All confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 characters Kameo characters Mortal Kombat 1 - Kombat pack Leaked characters Who else will be revealed? Mortal Kombat platforms and release date Mortal Kombat trailer

What about Kameo characters, though? And are we likely to see more revealed before the game's release date in September? We've got everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 1's characters right here!

All confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 characters

Mortal Kombat's characters are extremely varied and there are a lot to go through in this article. We'll start with the regular playable characters. All of these will be available from day one of the game's release:

Liu Kang

Sub-Zero

Scorpion

Raiden

Kitana

Johnny Cage

Kenshi Takahashi

Kung Lao

Mileena

Shang Tsung

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

Kameo characters

Next up, we have the Kameo fighters. These are characters that aren't playable, but are involved as assists to utilise while fighting. You can use them to extend combos, break opponent's strings, and more.

Jax

Kano

Sonya

Sub Zero

Goro

Stryker

Erron Black

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

Mortal Kombat 1 - Kombat pack

The Kombat pack is another way to get some more characters and other cosmetics post-launch. Some of the skins include a Johnny Cage one that has the likeness of actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

Included in the Kombat pack are six new playable characters and five Kameo fighters. It's not been confirmed which ones these are, but they will be available sometime post-launch.

Leaked characters

According to Amazon Italy, there will be six playable characters and five Kameo fighters that will launch with Kombat Pack 1. These include characters from both DC's The Suicide Squad and Amazon's The Boys.

The leak states that the following are the six playable characters:

Homelander

Peacemaker

Quan Chi

Omni Man

Ermac

Takeda

While these haven't been confirmed yet, there's no smoke without fire and it's likely that this leak is correct.

Who else will be revealed?

NetherRealm has confirmed that there are at least some more surprises in store before the release of MK1.

Credit: NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Games

Previously, the likes of The Terminator, Rambo and Freddy Krueger have all made appearances as playable characters, so nothing is out of the realm of possibility when it comes to NetherRealm Studios.

Mortal Kombat platforms and release date

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Steam Store. MK1 won't be available on PlayStation 4, nor Xbox One, though. So, you'll need to upgrade to next-gen if you haven't already to play it.

The release date for Mortal Kombat 1 is 19 September 2023. This is the same for all systems and all nations worldwide.

Loading...

Mortal Kombat trailer

There have been a fair few trailers for Mortal Kombat 1 already. There have been a few which go into the stories of some of the main characters in the game.

One of which is Lin Kuei's Story Trailer, which is linked below for you to take a look at: