The MLB The Show 24 Homestretch choice pack is coming to Diamond Dynasty and it brings some spectacular cards, including many 99 OVRs.

These players are expected to possess some astonishing attributes and quirks, and many of them will instantly become meta as soon as they arrive at the game.

If you need to upgrade a certain position or just want to take your squad to the next level, the Homestretch Choice pack is perfect for you.

Homestretch Choice Pack

The Homestretch Choice Pack arrives at Diamond Dynasty on Friday 10 May at around 12 pm PST (3 pm ET / 7 pm BST).

This choice pack will include seven incredible cards, with four of them having a 99 OVR while the remaining two have a 97 OVR. These cards are:

99 OVR Trevor Story

99 OVR Max Clark

99 OVR Samuel Basallo

99 OVR TBD

97 OVR Sean Murphy

97 OVR Aaron Loup

97 OVR Garrett Mitchell

Similar to most choice packs in MLB The Show 24, the Homestretch choice pack has three rounds, base, mid, and rare, and players will be able to select a card from each round.

The base round is where you will find the three 97 OVR cards, while the mid and rare rounds only have 99 OVR cards. We expect this pack to cost 40k Stubs and be limited to five packs per user.

All of the 99 OVR cards are expected to have some incredible attributes, especially the 99 OVR Trevor Story and Max Clark cards, which will certainly provide your squad with a massive boost in the hitting and pitching department.

These cards can also be useful to complete the challenges of the Season Awards program or the Team Affinity Season 1 Chapter 3 program, making it easier to collect all of the great rewards.

