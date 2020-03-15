RealOpinions: Top games to play if you’re self isolating

RealOpinions: Top games to play if you’re self isolating

Check out some of these titles, hand picked to keep your spirits high when you need it most!

by Ramzi Musa Mar 15, 2020
call of duty cod mw battle royale season two

It has been a pretty crazy past couple months with the spread and impact of COVID 19 and our thoughts are with everyone who’s effected.

With more and more people being instructed to avoid large gatherings – self isolation has now gone from a suggestion to a reality for many.

We can all agree that sometimes playing a game is one of the best ways to pass the time, but at times like this we need more than that.

NOW WATCH BELOW to keep up-to-date with the Gaming World!

READ MORE: E3 Cancelled due to fears over the Coronavirus outbreak

So if you do find yourself in this situation, we thought you may like to know a few games you can get stuck into.

Games that can help you relax, alleviate boredom or maybe remind you that things aren’t as bad as they could be.

Let’s check out some picks for top games if you’re self isolating.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

If you need to relax, unwind and get absorbed into an incredible world of wonder – look no further.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps boasts quite a challenging platforming experience, but the soundtrack, visuals and rich, emotive plot are sure to help you unwind.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Ori and the Will of the Wisps

ori and the will of the wisps
NEW WORLD: Transport to the hauntingly beautiful fantasy setting

Call of Duty: Warzone

Sometimes inventory management, gentle story progression and side quests are not the cure to boredom.

Luckily, with Call of Duty Warzone – you can drop in and get into the action instantly.

With over 15 million players reached over the last few days alone, you definitely won’t be alone!

cod warzone skydiving
DROP EVERYTHING: Get straight into some intense action

Death Stranding

Death Stranding received positive, albeit mixed reviews. Fans of Hideo Kojima seems to love it, but those unfamiliar with his style found it harder to digest.

One gripe for many was the sheer amount of time it took to progress through the story, however as mentioned – many loved this too!

If you’re on lock-down, perhaps it’s time to give this a try and see which side you fall on?

death stranding review 0 1
ARE WE THERE YET? Death Stranding’s scale divided players

Zelda Breath of the Wild

With news of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 circulating, if you’re a Switch Owner, this could be a great time to revisit the classic.

Escape into the Kingdom of Hyrule – all the while being able to move around freely inside your home!

Countless side-quests, challenges, customisation (and even recipes) to try, all set amongst one of the most visually stunning worlds created to date.

Zelda Breath of the Wild
FREEDOM! The Switch’s portability comes in handy when you’re feeling restless

PUBG Mobile Season 12

Haven’t got a switch? Find yourself in need of some bed-rest? PUBG Mobile will have you covered.

There’s a reason why the latest season of PUBG Mobile was so anticipated – it consistently sets the bar for what can achieved in mobile gaming.

With over 200 million users – download for free and see for yourself!

pubg mobile
TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE: Mobile controls make for a seamless and smooth gaming experience

DOOM (2016)

Vent your frustrations and carve your way through wave after wave of deadly foes.

With Doom Eternal coming soon, it’s a good chance to remind yourself and why everyone wanted a sequel so bad!

doom eternal game of the year
ISOLATE THIS! Take out your frustration against hordes of demons

Also – better to be isolated on Earth than Mars, right?

Best of luck out there – and for more of the latest news keep checking in!

Best of luck out there – and for more of the latest news keep checking in!

Written by Ramzi Musa

