Doom Eternal launch trailer: Rip & tear your way to glory
The Doom Slayer is here in all his glory. Get ready to slay demons in this amazing FPS game!
The release date for Doom Eternal is closing in fast.
The launch trailer is finally here and it delivers a glorious blow to boredom.
Get ready to slay demons, save the world, and rip & tear your way to victory.NOW WATCH BELOW: Launch trailer for DOOM Eternal!
Trailer
The trailer shows off plenty.
From big guns, gore, and some hint at the story, you can get a real sense of the adrenaline-pumping campaign that awaits.
With a glimpse of your new enemies, and a huge boss to take on, it looks like DOOM Eternal will be worth the wait!
Release date
DOOM Eternal finally drops on 20 March.
With a new blood-fuelled single-player campaign and new online multiplayer modes confirmed for the game, there’s plenty to get excited about.
Pre-order bonus
You can pre-order Doom Eternal through the official website, as well as Amazon, GAME, and your other usual game retailers.
If you pre-order any edition of the game you will get the Rip and Tear Pack. This includes:
- DOOT Revenant player skin to use in Battlemode
- Cultist Base Master Level – A remixed version of the campaign level “Cultist Base,” with new challenges and surprises
- “Throw-back” Shotgun Weapon Skin – Bring DOOM’s original shotgun to bear on DOOM Eternal’s demon hordes.