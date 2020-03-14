Call of Duty Warzone UPDATE: Over 15 MILLION players, possible changes and more

The warzone is in full swing and there’s talk of some exciting changes incoming!

Call of Duty Warzone touched down with a bang on 10th March and it’s been quite literally blowing up since.

It’s just been announced that Call of Duty Warzone has passed over 15 million players within just a few days of release.

COMING IN HOT: Warzone is proving to be incredibly successful thus far

This follows the announcement that over 6 million players were reached in the first 24 hours alone.

It also looks likely that squad sizes and max player counts will be changing, with developers apparently experimenting with 4-5 player squads and up to 200 player counts.

FLYING HIGH: Millions of players have experienced the thrill of the Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone is bound to be breaking new figures soon – keep checking in for all the latest.

