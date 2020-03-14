Call of Duty Warzone UPDATE: Over 15 MILLION players, possible changes and more
The warzone is in full swing and there’s talk of some exciting changes incoming!
Call of Duty Warzone touched down with a bang on 10th March and it’s been quite literally blowing up since.
It's just been announced that Call of Duty Warzone has passed over 15 million players within just a few days of release.
This follows the announcement that over 6 million players were reached in the first 24 hours alone.
It also looks likely that squad sizes and max player counts will be changing, with developers apparently experimenting with 4-5 player squads and up to 200 player counts.
Call of Duty Warzone is bound to be breaking new figures soon – keep checking in for all the latest.
