Call of Duty Warzone UPDATE: Over 15 MILLION players, possible changes and more

The warzone is in full swing and there’s talk of some exciting changes incoming!

by Ramzi Musa Mar 14, 2020
call of duty warzone 1

Call of Duty Warzone touched down with a bang on 10th March and it’s been quite literally blowing up since.

It’s just been announced that Call of Duty Warzone has passed over 15 million players within just a few days of release.

cod warzone 15 million
COMING IN HOT: Warzone is proving to be incredibly successful thus far

This follows the announcement that over 6 million players were reached in the first 24 hours alone.

It also looks likely that squad sizes and max player counts will be changing, with developers apparently experimenting with 4-5 player squads and up to 200 player counts.

cod warzone skydiving
FLYING HIGH: Millions of players have experienced the thrill of the Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone is bound to be breaking new figures soon – keep checking in for all the latest.

Written by Ramzi Musa

