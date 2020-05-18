PGA Tour 2K21 PC: Steam, Pre-download, System Requirements, Release Date, Editions and more

It’s swinging its way on to PC soon, here is everything you need to know about 2K’s next golfing sim!

2K’s next golfing sim entry is incoming, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Let’s dive straight in and go through everything you need to know about PGA Tour 2K21 for PC.

PGA Tour 2K21 PC

Good news for PC owners as the title will be available in a few months via Steam.

It’ll also be playable on Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PS4.

There’s no news yet as to whether the title will be re-released for Xbox Series X and PS5. Both consoles have backwards compatibility, so you’ll still be able to experience the game on your next-gen platform of choice.

CELEBRATE! Experience the golfing sim on PC come August!

PGA Tour 2K 21 will be playable from 21 August 2020.

Of course, if you want to ensure get your hands on the game as soon as possible, you’ll probably want to pre-download. Here’s how you do it.

Pre-download for PC

Pre-downloading games gives you the title on PC, which is then ‘unlocked’ by another smaller download when the game officially releases.

It’s a great way to ensure you can get into the action from the go!

Simply head over to the steam store and click pre-purchase on the edition you’d like. And speaking of editions…

PC Editions

PGA Tour 2K21 PC Standard Edition will cost £49.99 / $59.99.

There’s a Digital Deluxe Edition which costs £59.99 / $69.99.

The Digital Deluxe Edition gives new meaning is all about that gold. It features the Golden Touch Pack, which has a gold-plater driver and putter.

You’ll also get the 2k/Adidas CodeChaos BOA Golf Shoes, in addition to custom Adidas/ 2K CodeChaos Polo, trousers and hat. All designed by Adidas exclusively for the game.

Players will also get an additional 2300 currency to unlock even more MyPLAYER gear.

System Requirements

As always, you’ll need to make sure your system has the requirements to run the game.

At the moment, the minimum requirements listed on Steam are a 64-bit processor and operating system.

If your PC matches that then you’re in the clear!

Game modes on PC

There’s set to be loads of interesting and varied game modes in PGA Tour 2K21. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer for PC owners:

PGA Tour Career Mode

Will you be the next golfing legend? Begin your journey to glory and see if you can be crowned the next FedExCup Champion.

Justin Thomas and 11 other PGA Tour pros will be the steps you have to climb in order to achieve your wildest ambitions!

Good luck!

MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER is back and it looks better than ever. A staple of 2K games, the feature allows you to create your own player and take on the world’s best.

You’ll get access to numerous licensed brands in the game, to deck your player out with.

From equipment to apparel, amazing brands such as Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Gold, TaylorMade Golf, and more will feature!

NICE THREADS: Chose from loads of licensed brands in the game

Multiplayer

Get ready to team up with, or battle against your fellow golfing online community.

Earn bragging rights either through PvP and Co-op, or even go for the split-screen format.

Courses

We’ve seen some of the courses in both the teaser trailer and full trailer, and boy do they look great.

Following the glimpse of The Players Championship at Sawgrass, here are some of the other courses to expect:

Zurich Classic of New Orleans – TPC Louisiana

John Deere Classic – TPC Deere Run

3M Open – TPC Twin Cities

Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club

Valspar Championship – Copperhead Course at Innisbrook

Valero Texas Open – TPC San Antonio

There will be a grand total of 15 real-life courses in the game, but it won’t stop there.

Course Creator

The course creator feature looks incredible. In the trailer, we saw everything from beautifully crafted courses to those which were impossibly challenging!

You’ll be able to share these courses with your friends and the wider online community.

We can’t wait to see what people come up with, but if the trailer is anything to go by – they’re sure to be a lot of fun.

For all the latest on PGA Tour 2K21, be sure to check back in with us.

