UPDATED* New PGA Tour 2K21 Trailer REVEALED – Courses, Players & more

Despite no golf game in two years, 2K Sports has surprised us all with a second instalment in the franchise.

The news on PGA Tour 2K21 is hotting up, with the cover star and release date for the game announced.

We dissect the brand new trailer for the 2K title.

Announce Trailer

We can see a whole load of features of the game in the announcement trailer.

We also get an insight into the various courses on the game, these include:

The Players Championship – TPC Sawgrass

Zurich Classic of New Orleans – TPC Louisiana

John Deere Classic – TPC Deere Run

3M Open – TPC Twin Cities

Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club

Valspar Championship – Copperhead Course at Innisbrook

Valero Texas Open – TPC San Antonio

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 Cover Athlete Interview – Justin Thomas lifts the lid on lockdown life

Towards the end of the trailer, you can see the Adidas content you can get for pre-ordering the game.

Teaser Trailer

The initial trailer doesn’t give much away, other than showcasing one of the official PGA Tour tournaments – The Players Championship.

READ MORE: Everything we know about PGA Tour 2K21