*UPDATED* New PGA Tour 2K21 Trailer REVEALED – Courses, Players & more
Despite no golf game in two years, 2K Sports has surprised us all with a second instalment in the franchise.
The news on PGA Tour 2K21 is hotting up, with the cover star and release date for the game announced.
We dissect the brand new trailer for the 2K title.
Announce Trailer
We can see a whole load of features of the game in the announcement trailer.
We also get an insight into the various courses on the game, these include:
- The Players Championship – TPC Sawgrass
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans – TPC Louisiana
- John Deere Classic – TPC Deere Run
- 3M Open – TPC Twin Cities
- Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club
- Valspar Championship – Copperhead Course at Innisbrook
- Valero Texas Open – TPC San Antonio
Towards the end of the trailer, you can see the Adidas content you can get for pre-ordering the game.
The initial trailer doesn’t give much away, other than showcasing one of the official PGA Tour tournaments – The Players Championship.
