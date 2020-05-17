PGA Tour 2K21 Xbox One: Release Date, Pre-Order, Price and more

Look no further, we’ve got everything you need to know about 2K’s golfing title on Xbox right here!

2K’s next golfing title is coming soon to a whole host of platforms – let’s review everything we know so far about PGA Tour 2K21 for Xbox One.

PGA Tour 2K21 Xbox One

PGA Tour 2K21 will be heading to Xbox One in a few months.

It will also be coming to PC via Steam, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and PS4.

Xbox Series X?

There’s no official word just yet if PGA Tour 2K21 will be re-released on Xbox Series X.

Currently, the title is set for release 3 months ahead of the Holiday 2020 release date for the Xbox Series X.

The good news is that with Xbox Series X’s smart delivery, you’ll only need to buy the game once on Xbox One, to play it on the next-gen console.

EYES ON THE PRIZE: PGA tour 2K21 is looking like a real contender in golf sim world

PGA Tour 2K21 will release on Friday, 21 August 2020 for the Xbox One, in addition to all other platforms.

This is also timed for when the FedEx Cup Playoffs are teeing off! Double the win!

Xbox One Price & Editions

PGA Tour 2K21 Xbox One Standard Edition will cost £49.99 / $59.99.

There’s a Digital Deluxe Edition which costs £59.99 / $69.99 on all platforms and is available via download only.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 Cover Star Justin Thomas Interview

If you’re super keen to get your hands on the game asap – here’s how you pre-order.

Pre-orders on Xbox One

Pre-orders options are available for Xbox One. Head here to pre-order the title!

If you do decide to pre-order, there is a ton of swag that could be yours.

You’ll receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack featuring Adidas Codechaos Boa golf shoes and custom 2K/Adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 Courses

If you purchase the PGA Tour Digital Deluxe Edition, you will receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack, as well as the “Golden Touch” pack.

This features a gold putter and driver, and a 2300 VC pack, which can be used to unlock in-game cosmetic items.

Xbox One game modes

There’s set to be a ton of variety in the game, and many ways to experience PGA Tour 2K21. Let’s take a look at what’s on offer for Xbox One owners:

PGA Tour Career Mode

Fancy trying your hand at becoming the next golfing icon? Begin your journey to glory and see if you can be crowned the next FedExCup Champion.

Justin Thomas and the other 11 PGA Tour pros will be the obstacles in your path.

Bring your A-Game!

JUST SMILE AND WAVE: Dominate your opponents to become the ultimate champion!

MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER is back and looks better than ever. The mode allows you to create your own player and take on the world’s best.

You can personalise your character with licensed brands in the game, which adds yet another layer of realism to the golfing title.

From equipment to apparel, brands such as Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Gold, TaylorMade Golf, and more will be there for the taking!

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 Special Editions

Xbox One Multiplayer

Multiplayer is coming to Xbox One, and will be both online and offline.

Challenge your friends and the online golfing community!

Courses

The teaser trailer gave us a glimpse of The Players Championship at Sawgrass, so expect to see the iconic course in the game.

The full trailer showed us even more however. Here’s some of the amazingly rendered courses we saw:

Zurich Classic of New Orleans – TPC Louisiana

John Deere Classic – TPC Deere Run

3M Open – TPC Twin Cities

Tour Championship – East Lake Golf Club

Valspar Championship – Copperhead Course at Innisbrook

Valero Texas Open – TPC San Antonio

STUNNING SHOT: Sawgrass is just one of the beautifully rendered courses in the title

There will be a grand total of 15 real-life courses in the game, but it won’t stop there.

With the course creator, you’ll be able to create and share your custom builds with your friends and online community.

We can’t wait to see what players come up with!

For everything you need to know and more of PGA Tour 2K21, best sure to check back in with us.