Minecraft Dungeons Soggy Swamps Secrets: Locations and more!

There are secrets to uncover in this mysterious level. Here’s the no-stress guide to finding them all!

Need pointing in the right direction, adventurer? Allow us to guide and help you uncover the Soggy Swamps secrets in Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons Soggy Swamps Secrets

So, you want to uncover the hidden mysteries of the Soggy Swamps? We get it, it’s a dangerous swamp out there!

Let’s get you on the right track…

Secret 1

Start by heading South-West from the point showed in the picture.

You’ll want to make sure you stay as far south as possible, as if you start drifting North, you’ll end up missing it!

START HERE: And be careful out there!

Once you get to the marker in the South West of the map, you’ll come across a structure with some enticing golden light.

Go ahead and be enticed – enter the structure!

IT’S SOOO BEAUTIFUL! Follow the light to uncover the secrets within!

Once you’re inside, you’ll want to follow the path until you reach a spot where the bridge is ‘out’.

Have no fear, simply head to the right and try to press the button up the stairs.

Then, a little fear may be useful. A gate will rise blocking the button and you’ll have to fight!

Once you’ve prevailed, you have now proved yourself worthy of pushing the button. The bridge will raise – cross it and you’ll get to this.

WELL DONE! Now enjoy the spoils of your discovery!

Click on the middle of the structure, and you’ll unlock a secret level in Soggy Swamps. Head to the right across the bridge to exit the area.

Secret 2

When you emerge, you’ll be slightly further North. You’ll want to continue on your journey North West now.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM NOW WE HERE: Head North West to the next secret location

Once you arrive, look to the right and you’ll see a bunch of mushrooms.

Head to the mushrooms to uncover a hidden button! Press it and a doorway will open near you.

And as always – dive straight in adventurer!

ZOOM PAST THE SHROOMS: They’ve served their purpose!

Explore the purple, mystical area inside and give yourself a pat on the back – you’ve uncovered the secrets of the Soggy Swamps!

For everything you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons, from how to beat bosses all the way to how to best spend emeralds – be sure sure to check back in with us.

