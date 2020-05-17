Minecraft Dungeons: How to Pre-Load for Xbox – Release Date, Trailer, Pre-Order & More

PC gamers can now pre-load Minecraft Dungeons, but when will it become available for Xbox users?

We’ve seen Minecraft evolve an awful lot since it’s inception in 2009, but the next chapter in the series is set to steer the iconic franchise in a brand new direction!

Minecraft Dungeons will play like an isometric hack and slash game, and rest assured that it still features Minecraft’s iconic aesthetic.

For those who haven’t heard about the next title, it takes influence from established titles like Diablo, but it will undoubtedly set itself apart from the game.

Pre-load was recently made available for PC users, so when will it be available on Xbox?

It is a Microsoft IP after all.

Pre-Load

Minecraft Dungeons’ release date is fast approaching, and there’s been a recent update on the game’s Microsoft Store page regarding ‘pre-load’ being available for PC gamers.

BETTER TOGETHER: Minecraft Dungeons will include local and online co-op

It takes up roughly 2.71GB of space and will grant instant access to Minecraft Dungeons on the release date.

READ MORE: Is there Crossplay on Minecraft Dungeons?

But when will Xbox gamers be able to pre-load the game?

Well, there hasn’t been an official statement, but there’s a small chance that it could arrive in the build-up to launch.

We’ll be back with an update if we hear anything!

Trailer

Gamers hoping to mine their way through the Dungeons will be in for a shock.

A NEW BEGINNING: There will be no mining or building in this one

The ARPG-style visuals and combat are reminiscent of games like Diablo III, so it will be a step away from traditional Minecraft gameplay.

Pre-Order

Minecraft Dungeons is currently listed at £16.74 / $19.99 on the official Minecraft website.

Pre-orders for all platforms are already live, so head on through either of the links above or head over to the official website.