Minecraft Dungeons Crossplay: Is there cross-platform multiplayer? Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Minecraft Dungeons is coming soon, but players may have to be patient for crossplay.

Minecraft was released in 2011, and since then has gone on to win both fans, awards and critical acclaim around the world.

Recently it was announced that a new Minecraft game will enter the fray, revisiting a familiar genre – but in a uniquely Minecraft way.

Minecraft Dungeons is an all-new action-adventure game, inspired by classic dungeon crawlers and set in the incredible Minecraft Universe.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons and explore how crossplay could work with upcoming title.

What is Minecraft Dungeons

For those who may not be familiar with Minecraft, on element of the original sand-box game was adventuring underground for resources.

These adventures are usually very risky thanks to all the usual underground hazards such as, zombies, creepers, spiders and the all engulfing lava.

Minecraft Dungeons ramps this up to maximum, as you control your own adventurer as they run head first into dungeons and face the danger heroically to complete your quest and save your fellow villagers from the evil Arch-Illiger.

OPEN THE GATES! Prepare yourself for battle as you enter the challenging Minecraft dungeons

Crossplay

Minecraft crossplay has been a fantastic feature of the original game for sometime and a welcome addition to the ever-growing Minecraft community.

With Xbox, PC, Switch and PlayStation players able to jump into the same world and build, explore and adventure together, Minecraft has gone from strength to strength.

For Minecraft Dungeons, there will be crossplay between Xbox & PC players, however Switch and PS4 players will remain isolated to begin with.

COME TOGETHER: Cross platform multiplayer will be yet another feature to further build the Minecraft community

Cross Platform Multiplayer

One feature shown in the trailer for Minecraft Dungeons, was multiplayer – and included some great footage of a team of adventurers coming together to face the whole manner of obstacles in their way.

With the success of crossplay within the Minecraft Universe, it would be understandable if people assumed that crossplay would extend to cross platform multiplayer also.

Especially so, as teaming up with your buddies to slay hordes of monsters looks incredibly fun in the gameplay footage!

Officially, at launch players will be able to play Minecraft Dungeons online multiplayer on the same platform. Which would mean that to start, it’ll be Switch & Switch, Xbox One & Xbox One and so on.

The good news is that they are ‘looking forward to enabling cross-platform play in a future free game update’ with their goal ‘to let everyone play together regardless of platform’.

When exactly the free update for Minecraft Dungeons will be, we’ll have to wait to find out.

Minecraft Dungeons is set to release on 26 May 2020 on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch.

It would be understandable if some people were worried about this being delayed due to the ongoing difficulties with Covid-19 and its effects across the world.

The gaming industry has already seen Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 be pushed back, alongside an indefinite delay for The Last of Us Part II, so players will be hoping everything goes as planned.

