Minecraft Dungeons PC Launch Date: When is it out? When does PC release? Pre-order, gameplay, crossplay, & Hero Edition

It’s a brave new Minecraft world! When can PC players get their hands on the new title?

Minecraft Dungeons is coming, and it will be like no Minecraft adventure you have ever embarked on.

The epic sandbox game has been the most successful video game for years now, with millions around the world creating, recreating, and building to their heart’s content.

Now though, Mojang are bringing a new genre of Minecraft game.

Minecraft Dungeons will put you into a dungeon crawler filled with combat, enchanted weapons, and plenty of adventuring.

When can PC players get their hands on it?

PC players can get their hands on Minecraft Dungeons on 26 May, 2020.

Of course, COVID-19 lockdowns around the globe have already caused delays to games like Fortnite and Last of Us II, so there could be some road bumps ahead.

It sounds like Minecraft Dungeons should dodge any last-minute setbacks, but you never know!

PC pre-order

PC players can pre-order Minecraft Dungeons now!

Amazon, GAME, and most good retailers are taking pre-orders, and offer the game as a digital download code so you don’t even need to wait for delivery.

When released, the game will be just £14.99 ($19.99) which is a bargain, but there is an extra version PC players can get…

Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition on PC

PC players will get access to the Hero Edition. This edition of the game gets you a few nice extras for your money:

Hero Cape

Two player skins

Chicken pet

Two DLC packs (coming soon)

The addition of those DLC packs will be good, and who doesn’t want a chicken companion!

This is currently only available to Xbox and PC players and will cost £24.99 ($29.99).

The DLC packs will be available to all when they come out, and you know Minecraft will make those skins available too for a price, so even if you opt against the Hero Edition you will probably be able to get these extras at some point.

Will Minecraft Dungeons have crossplay?

While Minecraft itself does have crossplay for all platforms, Minecraft Dungeons will not launch with universal crossplay.

However, PC players will be able to link up with Xbox gamers thanks to Microsoft. Extended crossplay is being looked at but will be a post-launch feature if it does come in.

Given that eventually everyone was able to connect together in Minecraft, we expect this feature to be more of a when, not if.

