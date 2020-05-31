Minecraft Dungeons Fiery Forge Rune: Location, Guide, and more!

Collecting all nine of these special items is well worth your time! Here’s where to find one on this level!

The ultimate secret awaits…here’s how you find the Minecraft Dungeons Fiery Forge Rune!

Minecraft Dungeons Fiery Forge Rune

First off, if you’ve read our other guides you’ll be aware that a few things have to be in place for you to get the rune.

Make sure you’ve completed the main campaign on any difficulty – only then will you have earnt the right (in the game’s eyes) to collect the runes!

There are loads of fan-made guides out there, and the following screens are from Youtuber ZaFrostPet. Keep reading for our breakdown of the guide.

Fiery Forge Rune Location

Head to the location marked on the map. You’ll see an entrance, which you should head into!

NICE WORK! You’re already ‘on fire!’ Credit – ZaFrostPet

Once you’re inside head straight forwards to the corner shown in the picture below. The button is located on the wall to your right.

It’s tricky to find, so look very carefully!

RIGHT THERE! Click the button and a door will open up. Credit – ZaFrostPet

Once you’ve pushed the button, a door to the right of you will open.

You know the drill, head on in there!

GIVIN’ THE RUNE-AROUND! Some of these are certainly tricky to find! Credit – ZaFrostPet

Once you’re inside the mystical purple area, go grab that rune!

For everything you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons, from how to beat bosses to uncovering all the secrets – be sure sure to check back in with us!