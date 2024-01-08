Madden 24 TOTW 18 Predictions

The end is here

The final week of the regular season has now been and gone, meaning Madden 24 TOTW 18 is on the way.

This will be the final TOTW program of Madden 24. It should see cards as high as 95 OVR for the best performers of the final, and most wild, week of the season. With snow, rain, and plenty of backups performing well, there is a lot to get through for TOTW 18!

TOTW 18 predictions

With lots of star players rested and some wild weather, Week 18 was a bizarre one in the NFL.

The standout players this week were a pair of running backs. Breece Hall picked up 178 yards and a touchdown in the snow, while James Conner had 204 total yards and a score.

click to enlarge

Derek Carr had the best day of the QBs, with 264 yards and four touchdown passes, while Nico Collins helped get the Texans to the playoffs with 195 receiving yards and a score.

Other impressive offensive performances came from Carson Wentz, Joe Mixon, and Nick Mullens who could all get an upgrade this week.

On defense, Seattle's Bobby Wagner had 15 tackles in what is probably the last game of his legendary career. Baltimore's Del'Shawn Phillips had 13 tackles and forced fumble, while Xavier McKinney snagged two interceptions for the Giants.

While TOTW 16 and TOTW 17 were delayed, TOTW 18 should be right on time.

The final TOTW program should drop on Wednesday 10 January at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm GMT.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Madden page.