Madden 24 TOTW 16 Predictions & Release Date

Who will make the latest Madden 24 Team of the Week?

The long Christmas weekend was full of amazing NFL games and brilliant individual performances. With the turkey and presents now in the rearview mirror we can look at which players will make the Madden 24 TOTW 16 squad.

TOTW 16 predictions

There was one true standout performer from Week 16 and that's Amari Cooper. The Browns WR had 11 catches, racking up 265 yards and two TDs.

Steelers WR George Pickens and Jets RB Breece Hall also had big days. One QB who could get a big card is Derek Carr, who was the highest-scoring QB in fantasy in Week 16.

click to enlarge

On defense, Patriots DT Christian Barmore had a huge game on Christmas Eve, picking up three sacks and a forced fumble against Denver. Detroit safety Kerby Joseph got himself two interceptions while his teammate Brian Branch had a forced fumble and a pick-six.

Due to the holidays, TOTW 16 will be delayed in Madden 24. Rather than dropping on 27 December, we will see the cards arrive along with TOTW 17 on Wednesday 3 January at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm GMT.

At that time the new packs will be available along with new challenges to earn a Team of the Year token and sets to exchange for cards.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Madden page.