It's Playoff time!

The NFL is entering Playoff mode this week and Madden 24 is doing the same. With the arrival of Season 4 a lot of new content is coming to the game, and the Playoffs program is part of it.

We expect this program to introduce some great cards, with most of them becoming meta straight away. The program will include players who had fantastic playoff performances in the past, but also in the present.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about it.

The Playoffs program is arriving at MUT on 11 January, at around 1:30pm ET/6:30pm GMT.

click to enlarge + 2

Release 1 of the Playoffs program will be announced on the 10 January MCS stream, which takes place at 6:30 pm ET/11:30 pm GMT. We expect some great cards to be revealed, including some legends of the game.

What to expect from the Playoffs Program

As mentioned above, this program will introduce players who had fantastic playoff performances either in the past or the present.

Since release one will be revealed on 10 January, before any NFL 2023 playoff game has taken place, we expect it to include only players who had great playoff performances in the past.

However, once this season's Playoffs start, you can expect good-performing players to also receive a program card. So we will have a mix of legends of the game and current superstar players in this program.

click to enlarge + 2

Predictor players are expected to make a return in this year's Playoffs Program. Every team in the 2023 NFL Playoffs will be assigned a Predictor player, who will receive a 1 OVR upgrade every time his team wins a game. We expect these players to start with a 94 OVR, so they can be somewhat competitive.

To acquire these players, users will need to complete their respective sets. This is if the Playoffs program utilizes the same model it used in Madden 23.

This program is also expected to introduce a new Field Pass, with 30 levels, which will include plenty of rewards, such as cards, packs, and coins, among others. New and exciting challenges, along with player sets, will also be introduced.

We will update this article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it.

Best Madden 24 Playbooks | Madden 24 Money Plays | Ultimate Team is More Predatory Than Ever | Best Sliders For a Realistic Experience | Hidden Gems in Franchise Mode | Everything You Need To Know About Season 3

For more articles like this, take a look at our Madden page.