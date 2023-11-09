It's almost time to welcome Season 3 to Madden 24, as Season 2 inches closer to its end. As with every new season which arrives at MUT, Season 3 will bring new programs, cards, packs, challenges, and many rewards.

In Season 2, Maden introduced some great programs such as Division Dynasty, All-Madden, Most Feared, and Angry Runs. We expect Season 3 to raise the bar, introducing even more exciting and entertaining programs.

So, let's find out everything about Madden 24 Season 3, starting with it's release date.

Release date

As mentioned above, Season 2 is entering its final stage, and most of its content has already been released. With Season 3 going live on 15 November, at around 10am ET/15pm GMT, players only have a few days to complete all of the Season 2 challenges and redeem the rewards.

The arrival of a new season usually means a new Madden update is on the way. We expect this time to be no different, with Madden 24 receiving a substantial update on the day the Season 3 launches. This update is expected to address gameplay issues, and also fix a plethora of bugs.

But what players really want to know, is what to expect from Season 3, so let's take a look at it.

Madden 24 Season 3 content

As of right now, we still don't know a lot about the content that Season 3 will bring. Madden still hasn't announced anything about Season 3, so we are pretty much in the dark.

However, we can expect Season 3 to follow a similar content path to Season 2, by introducing a new Field Pass, new Challenges, and many new programs. One of those programs is expected to be the Harvest program, which celebrates Thanksgiving.

More information about Season 3 will be disclosed shortly. We will update this article regularly so make sure to bookmark it.

