Madden 24 TOTW 17 Predictions

The Ravens soared to the #1 seed this week

Week 17 is in the books as the playoffs are starting to take shape. Baltimore wrapped up the #1 seed in the AFC with a huge win over Miami while San Francisco secured the #1 seed in the NFC thanks to a key loss from Philadelphia.

After another weekend of exciting NFL action, Madden players will want to know which players will be likely to land in the TOTW 17 program. Let's take a look.

TOTW 17 predictions

The TOTW 17 predictions have to start with Lamar Jackson, who cemented his MVP case with 321 yards and five touchdowns through the air against Miami. He only had three incomplete passes on the way to a huge 56-19 win.

Should the Madden team have other plans for Lamar then Jordan Love will be next in line for the top card this week following his 256 yards & four total touchdowns against the Vikings.

click to enlarge

Away from QBs, CeeDee Lamb, Kyren Williams, and James Conner all had big days. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker should also get a big card after hitting six field goals to lead KC to a come-from-behind win.

On defense, Seattle LB Devin Bush racked up 17 tackles while Bills CB Rasul Douglas benefited from a wild first quarter, getting two interceptions and a TD.

Aiden Hutchinson got three sacks in Detroit's refball loss to Dallas, while Chargers S Derwin James could also get a good upgrade thanks to his 12 tackles & a sack day against Denver.

TOTW 17 release time

The Madden 24 TOTW 17 will arrive in Ultimate Team on Wednesday 3 January at 1:30pm ET/6:30pm GMT. It will be joined by TOTW 16 which was not revealed or released during the festive period.

TOTW 17 will be the penultimate TOTW program as the regular season starts to wrap up. That means that Team of the Year will be approaching after the playoffs, so don't forget to complete the solo challenges to earn those TOTY tokens that you can exchange for a free player in a few months.

Best Madden 24 Playbooks | Madden 24 Money Plays | Ultimate Team is More Predatory Than Ever | Best Sliders For a Realistic Experience | Hidden Gems in Franchise Mode | Everything You Need To Know About Season 3

For more articles like this, take a look at our Madden page.