Madden 21: Tallest wide receivers (WR) in Franchise Mode

Tall receivers create an easy mismatch to exploit. These are the WRs who tower above defenders.

There are few things that are unteachable or uncoachable in football, but one of them is height.

Tall wide receivers have a natural edge over the shorter cornerbacks that can be nearly impossible to overcome.

So who are the tallest WRs in Madden 21?

How to find the tallest wide receivers (WR) in Madden 21’s Franchise Mode

Unlike other stats, you can’t automatically sort by height in Madden 21. That’s why we’re here. These are the tallest WRs in Madden’s offline game modes like Franchise Mode and Face of the Franchise. Regardless of OVR, age, or anything else. We’ve just gone looking for pure height.

These are the tallest WRs in Madden 21.

Collin Johnson, 67 OVR

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Height: 6’6″

The tallest WR in Madden is Jacksonville’s rookie Collin Johnson. He may only have a 67 OVR, but he comes with 89 acceleration, 82 catching, and a huge 90 jumping to make him an elite red zone threat.

He has a normal development trait but with a Physical archetype he will be a tough receiver to cover man-to-man.

Mike Evans, 92 OVR

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Height: 6’5″

Mike Evans is a legitimate star, and his height is just a great bonus. With 92 OVR and the Double Me X-Factor he’s one of the best receivers in Madden 21.

Evans brings 91 speed, 97 jumping, and 97 spectacular catch to the field, along with a 96 release and even a 76 trucking to be a mighty player.

Auden Tate, 76 OVR

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Height: 6’5″

The Cincinnati Bengals have a number of tall receivers, and Auden Tate is their biggest.

He brings 94 jumping, 92 spectacular catch, and 87 acceleration to the field and has star development too.

Hakeem Butler, 71 OVR

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Height: 6’5″

In his second year in the NFL, Hakeem Butler still has plenty of growth ahead of him. He’s got 88 speed which is great for such a tall player, and 87 jumping with 87 spectacular catch.

He’s also got 83 change of direction which makes him one of the better tall players in the open field.

Allen Lazard, 71 OVR

Team: Green Bay Packers

Height: 6’5″

Green Bay are another team that love a tall WR. Their best is Allen Lazard, who has 87 speed and 90 acceleration along with 90 jumping and 83 catching.

Lazard isn’t great with the ball in hand, but he has a 76 change of direction and reasonable 75 carrying.

Jaleel Scott, 68 OVR

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Height: 6’5″

Jaleel Scott comes with 91 acceleration and 87 speed but not too much else.

He has 85 jumping and 85 spectacular catch but just 80 catching. He also has very little to offer after the catch so will just be a red zone option early on in your Franchise Mode.

Equanimeous St. Brown, 67 OVR

Team: Green Bay Packers

Height: 6’5″

Another Packers WR. Equanimeous St. Brown has terrific pace for a big guy. He’s got 90 speed with 92 acceleration and 87 agility. He comes with 83 jumping and 83 spectacular catch to be a good jump-ball player.

He’s also got a solid 77 short route to be a nice catch-and-run player.

