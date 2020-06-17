Madden 21 Xbox One: Release date, pre-order, cover, trailer, editions, next-gen, & more

Microsoft’s console gamers have a lot to look forward to when EA’s next NFL sim title arrives.

Madden 21 is approaching over the horizon.

With a revealed, though unconfirmed, release date and some key info announced about next gen, what does the game have in store for Xbox gamers?

While EA has finally confirmed the release date of 28 August.

As expected, it comes with several Editions that you can purchase to get some extras.

Cover star and Editions

With Lamar Jackson on the cover it’s not a surprise that we are getting an MVP Edition this year.

That isn’t all though, as there will be a Deluxe Edition that sits between the Standard and the MVP.

The Standard Edition will set you back £55/$60. Meanwhile, the Deluxe Edition will be £70/$75 and the MVP Edition will be £80/$90.

There are some nice bonuses if you pre-order, so get your copy today!

Madden 21 on Xbox Series X

Xbox fans are ahead of the competition when it comes to next-gen news.

MIGHTY MACHINE: The Series X will be the most powerful console ever

Thanks to the Inside Xbox stream we know that Madden 21 is optimized for the Xbox Series X and will have Smart Delivery, meaning if you buy a copy at launch you can upgrade to a Series X copy for free.

Trailer

Fans were expecting to see a true gameplay trailer at the start of June. For obvious reasons EA delayed it.

That puts EA Play, on 18 June, as the most obvious time for us to finally see just what Madden 21 has in store for us.

From new game modes, a fresh Ultimate Team, or changes to Franchise Mode, EA Play is where we will hear from the Madden team about what the new game will contain.

