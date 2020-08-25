Madden 21 Update 1.03 Patch Notes: Release date, PS4, Xbox One, early access, bugs, fixes, crashes & more

It's early access day for Madden 21!

With it comes a patch to help correct a few things.

Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Madden 21 didn't have the smoothest of trials on EA Play.

While gameplay and The Yard impressed, there were plenty of bugs too. The latest update should correct some of those.

ALL NEW: There's plenty to get to grips with in Madden 21

Let's look at the Patch Notes:

Fixed various game crashing issues.

Fixed stability and performance improvements.

Network connection improvements.

Rewards for this week will be delayed as the MUT Team collects the data of all players who participated in Solo Battles this week.

Players who played more than the maximum number of games will receive rewards based upon the score of their first attempt.

Players that played the required amount of games this week will receive their rewards based on the requirement tiers. (Again, no Top 100 Rewards for this week.)

MUT Solo Battles were a big problem for plenty in the community, with some players racking up over 100 wins. That should be fixed now.

Release date

The official release date of Madden 21 is 28 August.

However, with the Deluxe or MVP Editions you can play today!

First impressions

Having played more than a few hours of Madden 21 we have been impressed by The Yard.

CREATE AS YOU GO: Laterals, double passes, and big plays are all possible in The Yard

With fast action, crazy plays, and a lot of inventive play it is a great addition to the game.

You can see all of our first impressions here.