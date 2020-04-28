Madden 21 Rookie Ratings: Predictions – Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Tua Tagovailoa & more

The NFL Draft is over and the rookies are ready to play. What will their Madden 21 ratings be?

With the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, we can start to glance forward to what it will mean for Madden 21.

We saw Lamar Jackson drop to the last pick of the 1st round two years ago, and he’s now the reigning MVP and the cover star for Madden 21.

With this game being the first on the Next Gen consoles – players will want to have a good rating on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Master Madden 20 and blow away your opponents!

You can already play as these first-rounders in MUT, but remember their ratings there won’t be what’s in Madden 21 as these are boosted.

READ MORE: NFL Draft 2020 1st Rounders are in MUT

Now that games have monthly updates, the ratings never stay the same for long. But we have run down the picks and give our view for they might be for Madden 21 launch;

Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals – 76 OVR

The least surprising pick of the entire draft, Burrows has had one of the best College seasons on record. In Madden 21, Burrows will lead the QBs and we will expect a 76 OVR rating.

This seems harsh but it’s good compared to last year’s 1st overall Kyler Murray who was 73 OVR. Madden doesn’t like to rate young QBs too highly, but you can guarantee he will have Superstar dev to raise that quickly.

He should have good short and mid accuracy around 83, with throw power a little lower than average at 88.

Chase Young, EDGE, Washington Redskins – 82 OVR

Widely seen as a generational talent, Young has the ability to dominate for years to come. We expect him to be the top-rated rookie at 82 OVR which is better than last year’s top rookie Quinnen Williams on 80 OVR.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Madden 21

His finesse moves will be his premier talent, which will start around 80. Block shed will be around the 78 mark, with pursuit at 85.

Jeff Okudah, CB, Detroit Lions – 78 OVR

Jeff Okudah’s stock fluctuated prior to the draft, but no one was surprised to see him go early. The most pro-ready CB at a position of need and the Lions took him.

He is likely to come into the game at 78 OVR, with a focus on man coverage of 81. His zone won’t be far behind on 76 and press at about 80.

Andrew Thomas, T, New York Giants – 79 OVR

The first round was deep in offensive tackles, and Thomas has the honor of being the first off the board at the 4th overall position.

A big, strong player, Thomas will come in at 79 OVR. A powerful run blocker at 83 supported by pass-blocking at 79 – Thomas will be an instant starter in New York.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins – 70 OVR

Before the 2019 college season, Tagovailoa was nailed on to be 1st overall. But with Burrow’s performance and a bad injury, he slipped to a grateful Dolphins team.

Madden doesn’t give rookie QBs great scores. Last season, Daniel Jones was taken 8th overall and only came out with a 68 OVR. Tua is rated better coming into this draft so expect to see him at 70 OVR.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay will be unstoppable in Madden 21

There are big questions over his arm strength, so throw power will be around 84. But his short acc will be at the 80 mark, with mid accuracy slightly lower at 78.

The rest of the first round

Remember that Madden 20 changed the rating system to make it more spread out, with only eight rookies rated higher than 76. However, this feels like an impressive draft class so expect a higher number for Madden 21.

Make note of Isaiah Simmons as another one to watch out for having a decent overall rating.

Get developing these players with training and watch them achieve their potential.