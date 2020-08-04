Madden 21: Best free agents at the start of Franchise mode

These are the best players to pick up when you start a new franchise that can help you win the Lombardi

With the imminent arrival of Madden 21 on general sale from 28 August, we are looking at how to get your franchise mode going.

It’s not clear how Madden 21 will be affected by the opting-out that is happening.

But starting your franchise mode, the first question is how can i strenghten the team?

Here are the best free agents when you load up the game (unless they get singed before launch of the game).

1. Jadeveon Clowney (OLB)

With the new pass-rush mechanics in Madden 21, players like Clowney will be huge.

The 3x Pro Bowler is a standout player. Despite some question marks over consistency theres no doubting his ability.

BEST FREE AGENT: its not even close

32 career sacks will be appealing to lots of teams and the biggest risk here is that he gets picked up by a team before the Madden 21 rosters are finalised for launch.

2. Larry Warford (LG)

Warford was released by the Saints due to impending cap issues but the 3x Pro Bowler has plenty of ability to offer teams.

OL is always a difficult position to fill in Madden so there will be plenty of teams he will be a perfect fit.

Warford has opted-out of this season due to Coronavirus so it remains to be seen whether he will appear in-game.

3. Logan Ryan (CB)

A 2x Super Bowl champion, Ryan knows what it takes to win games of football.

With 17 career interceptions, he isn’t an absolute ballhawk, but he can make a difference to a team struggling in the secondary.

4. Devonta Freeman (HB)

Freeman had monster 2015 and 2016 seasons in Atlanta but has struggled with injury and consistency since.

FLASHBACK: Will we see Freeman burning defenders again?

Atlanta is heading to cap trouble and so releasing Freeman was an easy decision. But this might give a team an opportunity to rejuvenate the 28-year-olds career.

5. Everson Griffen (EDGE)

At 32 years old Griffen is coming to the end of an illustrious career.

But with more than 74 sacks and 4x Pro Bowls to his name, he is still a talented player than can help get to the QB. The new pass rush engine should be primed for Griffen to help a team for a season or two before regression proves too much.

Honorable mentions…

A few players were on the edge of this list with opportunities to help improve teams; Josh Gordon (WR), Eric Reid (S), Damon Harrison (DT), Mike Daniels (RE), Dre Kirkpatrick (CB).

