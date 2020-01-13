Madden 20: How to build the perfect running offense - Playcalling, precision skills & more

Running the ball is rarely considered the most exciting aspect of Madden, leading to the biggest mistake that both Franchise and MUT players make - underrating it.

The NFL is a pass-heavy league, and a lot of the focus is on QBs and their receivers. But when you look at the successful teams, they have always managed to run the ball well and control the clock. Scoring too quickly can actually be a real problem.

Over recent years, Madden has tweaked its running mechanics to a place where Madden 20 represents a good balance between arcade and realism - but that doesn't mean it's easy.

Keep reading for RealSport's top tips on how to run the ball.

Playcalling

This is less about the buttons you press, and more about the chess match with your opponent. Money plays are great, but use them repeatedly and good players will shut you down. You need a strategy for running the ball to win games every time you play.

CHESS MATCH: Choosing the right play against your opponent is a strategy game

Try not to be too obvious. Rushing every time on 1st down will lead to a poor running game that gets shut down easily, and you're always on 3rd and long. Likewise, if you never run on 3rd down you will be easier to read and are missing an opportunity.

Take the time to build an offensive identity, and run the ball from the start of the game. Then when you're in the lead, it is much easier to run the clock down. Power and Stretch plays are worth utilizing in this year's Madden.

Look to make the most of the green/red box that indicates the number of defenders vs blockers. Switch the run to the opposite side if the planned side is Red.

Precision Skills

There is a collection of precision skills that can take your game to the next level. A lot of amateur players tend to use them incorrectly though.

Protect the Ball - RB/R1

This slows down your player but puts both hands on the ball and virtually stops any chance of a fumble. Using this at the end of a run when about to be tackled is the smart play.

Hurdle - Y/Triangle

This is an ego move only - the risk of fumble is not worth the odd chance of an extra few yards. We recommend avoiding at all costs.

RATINGS MATTER: Juke ratings make better jukes...and so on.

Spin - B/Circle

This is usually overused in the wrong situations, and the player spins back into tackles. Know your player, and only use with high spin, high agility players. Time this when you are one on one in the open field or can spin back into space if a rush lane gets clogged.

Stiff Arm - A/X

This is probably the most powerful tool in the running game. Again, use a player with high strength and stiff arm ratings - time the button at the same time the tackle is coming to increase effectiveness.

Juke/Truck - Directional on RS

Another powerful tool that should be used on nearly every run. Directing the skill forward can help gain extra yards if you are being brought down. However, if in open space direct it sideways to completely bypass a defender.

If you're running down a sideline with only one covering player, a backward juke can sometimes make the tackler miss.

Don't Hold Sprint

This is the most common mistake players make with their running game.

Often players hold the button from the snap and either run out of steam, or run right into the back of their OL.

Watch for the gap and understand where your OL players are going to move and block. Usually, there will be an open lane, and your skill is in waiting for it and finding it. Patience is a virtue.

Only hit the sprint button when you get to the line of scrimmage. This change of pace makes defenders miss, and will mean you have enough to get the touchdown if you do break a big one.

Know Your Players

Underpinning all of the above, is having the players to suit your game. There is no point having a nifty back like Christian McCaffrey and then running straight up the middle at huge DT's.

Likewise, theres no point getting a big back like Todd Gurley into space and trying to duck and dodge.

SQUARE PEGS IN SQUARE HOLES: Players make a scheme, not the other way around

Build a sensible plan around your team, and bring in a playbook and scheme that reflects that. This also applies to the OL that has to lead the way for your running back.

Taking over a team with an OL like the Dallas Cowboys will make for a much stronger running game, than a team like the Miami Dolphins.