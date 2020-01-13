Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Cleveland Browns cards to buy in MUT – Joe Thomas, Jim Brown, & more

The Browns are a storied franchise of success and failure. In their formative years, they won multiple championships across the 50s, 60s, and 70s. However, they now haven’t won their division since 1989.

The great thing about being consistently poor, you get great draft picks every season. And that is why the Browns have some of the best MUT cards available.

They have some great young talent on this roster coming through to take note of. So who do the Browns have that can give your MUT a boost?

Jim Brown (94 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: HB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 235k / PS4 – 227k / PC –251k

Being No. 2 on the NFL 100 list shows how impressive Jim Brown was as a player. A nine-time Pro Bowler, going in every season in his career, he stayed with the Browns the whole time.Three times an MVP, he led the league in most key rushing stats for every season but one of his career.

92 speed and 91 acceleration are handy for a power back. 90 strength, 90 trucking, and 93 break tackle are a lethal combination. 92 carrying and 92 stiff-arm make it even more unfair for defenders to stop. If you want to run the ball up the middle, you need Jim Brown.

Joe Thomas (93 OVR)

Program: MUT 10

Position: LT

Auction House Value: Xbox – 308k / PS4 – 304k / PC – 3,000,000m

Staying with the Browns through their worst years, Thomas was taken 3rd overall in 2007 and spent 11 years standing out as a star in a horrible team. He was a ten-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro First team which shows you how consistently good he was.

93 pass block, 90 run block, 90 lead block and 90 impact block show he has virtually zero weaknesses. Even 88 strength is very good. 77 acceleration isn’t going to get a mobile running game going, but that’s not expected from an LT.

Joe Schobert (92 OVR)

Program: TOTW

Position: MLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 139k / PS4 – 139k / PC – 131k

Schobert balled out in Wk 11 this season against the division-rival Steelers. He had seven tackles, a sack and two interceptions in a 21-7 win.

97 play recognition and 97 awareness are great for CPU play, but 88 acceleration is also good for a user MLB. 91 pursuit and 86 tackle are decent stats but there are better players available elsewhere.

Damarious Randall (92 OVR)

Program: Signature Series

Position: FS

Auction House Value: Xbox – 406k / PS4 – 304k / PC – Unknown

A 1st round pick for the Packers in 2015, Randall has found himself at the Browns and stepped up his play in the last few years. 14 career interceptions and decent tackle numbers for safety have led to Randall being an understated stud in the Browns secondary.

92 zone is up there and the most important stat, 88 speed, and 89 acceleration help him to get around the field. 90 pursuit and 90 play recognition will help sniff out the ball carrier. 76 tackling is OK, but 65 hit power could be better for a safety.

