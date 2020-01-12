Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Buffalo Bills cards to buy in MUT – Tremaine Edmunds, Bruce Smith, Josh Allen & more

The Buffalo Bills’ season may have ended in the Wild Card round, in a heartbreaker in OT, but their success this year and historically means they have a number of great Madden Ultimate Team cards.

Historically, the Bills enjoyed great success in the 1990s, though a Super Bowl win proved elusive. They had players like Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith, Andre Reed and Thurman Thomas, and played one of the most exciting forms of football we’ve seen.

This year they proved countless people wrong, going 10-6 to earn the fifth best record in the AFC and just their second playoff berth since 2000. They looked set to get their first playoff win since the 1995 Playoffs, up 16-0 on the Texans, but fell victim to a heroic Deshaun Watson.

Nevertheless, the Bills are a great option in MUT to build a theme team. You need five Bills players to activate their chemistry, here are the best players to do that.

Tremaine Edmunds (95 OVR)

Program: NFL Playoffs

Position: MLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 274k/PS4 – 286k/PC – 304k

In just his second season, Edmunds made huge bounds as a player. The athletic freak of a MLB stepped up to be a leader on a very good defense this year as the game slowed down for him. It allowed him to make plays all over the field and paved the way for him to be awarded with one of the best MLB cards in the game.

At 6’5” he is already an obstacle to throw around, but then add 88 speed, 88 acceleration, 88 agility and 84 jumping, and in the hands of a user he is destructive. 93+ ratings in run defense and 78 strength make him well-rounded, too.

Bruce Smith (95 OVR)

Program: Zero Chill

Position: RE

Auction House Value: Xbox – 359k/PS4 – 363k/PC – 331k

Smith was the centerpiece of the Bills defense throughout their golden years. He could do it all as a defensive end, but no one has ever rushed the passer with more success. He amassed 200 career sacks, an NFL record.

As you may have guessed then, this card is immense at getting after the QB. He has 95 strength, 93 block shedding, 95 power moves, 90 finesse moves and a host of very impressive ratings.

Jordan Poyer (93 OVR)

Program: Ultimate Kickoff

Position: SS

Auction House Value: Xbox – 170k/PS4 – 168k/PC – 110k

Poyer has proven to be an excellent free agency signing from a few years ago, as he is now part of one of the better safety duos in the NFL.

This Poyer card has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Bills’ success, as with each win he gained one overall. Now rated 93 he is great against the run and pass and will lock down the backend of your defense.

Andre Reed (93 OVR)

Program: Legends

Position: WR

Auction House Value: Xbox – 139k/PS4 – 138k/PC – 136k

Reed was another key part of the Bills’ success in the ‘90s. It wasn’t hard to see why he was Jim Kelly’s go-to-target, as he was a technician from the receiver position and sets the standard for a lot of slot receivers.

His card reflects that. He has 91 speed and jumping, and adds 90 catching, 92 catch in traffic and 92 short route running. After the catch he’s destructive, too. He has 86 elusiveness, 87 juke and 90 break tackle.

