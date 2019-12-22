Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Pittsburgh Steelers cards to buy in MUT – Mean Joe Greene, Juju, & more

With six Super Bowls, the Pittsburgh Steelers are tied with the New England Patriots as the most successful NFL team of all time.

They have had a difficult season so far this year with some big injuries, but they remain a team filled with talent and a consistent challenge in the AFC North.

To activate level 1 of the team chemistry for the Steelers you need five cards from the team. So which ones are the best to use?

Mean Joe Greene (94 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: DT

Auction House Value: Xbox – 600,000 / PS4 – 652,000 / PC – 650,000

The NFL 100 is the best of the best and Mean Joe Greene was #13 on the all-time list. He is a brick wall in MUT.

Green is a monster block shedder at 94, and with strength 93 he can’t be outmuscled. Tackling and hit power of 90 will cause fumbles in most games. Whilst he’s not the quickest at 77, he will fill the middle of the defensive line.

Rod Woodson (94 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: CB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 690,000 / PS4 – 700,000 / PC 800,000

At #41 on the NFL 100 list, Woodson is another all-time great in the Steelers uniform.

92 man cover, 90 zone cover, and 90 play recognition are all elite coverage stats. Along with this, Woodson is a physical freak. 92 speed, 93 acceleration, 94 agility – he won’t be beaten for pace.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (93 OVR)

Program: Signature Series

Position: WR

Auction House Value: Xbox – 709,000 / PS4 – 775,000 / PC Unknown

The brightest star for Pittsburgh in the current team now that Antonio Brown has left. JuJu Smith-Schuster had a breakout season last year with over 1,400 yards and seven TDs. He was the main reason the Steelers didn’t fight too hard to keep Brown.

93 catching and 93 catch in traffic are great stats for over the middle throws. His 90 speed and 91 acceleration are going to be enough to do damage, and 93 spectacular catch comes in handy with the game on the line.

Troy Polamalu (93 OVR)

Program: MUT 10

Position: SS

Auction House Value: Xbox – 554,000 / PS4 – 558,000 / PC – 2 million

A human highlight reel, Troy Polamalu is a Steelers legend from more recent times. Drafted in the first round of 2003, Troy spent his entire 11-year career with the Steelers.

91 zone cover is up there with the best safeties, and 92 pursuit is going to be hard for defenders to get away from. 79 man cover is a little low for a player of this ability, but safeties spend nearly all their time in zone.

