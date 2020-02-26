Madden 20: NFL Combine Promo coming to MUT this week

Madden Ultimate Team players are just getting used to the 99 OVR Patrick Mahomes and elite set of Super Bowl LIV players, but a new promo is coming this week.

Series 5 has bought a lot of interesting promos already, but with the NFL Combine here there is another one coming.

The NFL Combine promo is usually full of amazingly athletic cards. Last year saw a 99 OVR Chris Johnson card that had max speed and acceleration along with a bunch of 97 OVR cards. So what might we get this year?

We expect the NFL Combine promo to drop this Friday, 28 February.

The Combine itself kicked off in Indianapolis on Sunday 23 February, so it makes sense to get the promo up and running now.

Good Morning Madden will have a stream at 10:30am ET/3:30pm GMT previewing the promo, which we expect to drop at 10:30am ET on Friday.

Who will be the Combine Master?

Complete the set, get an amazing card. That is the usual formula with special promos like the NFL Combine one.

As we said, last year was a stunning Chris Johnson card, so who will it be this year? There are several viable candidates.

Byron Jones, CB, Dallas Cowboys

Few players have ever smashed the Combine like Byron Jones did back in 2015.

His 12’3″ broad jump and 44″ vertical were stunning, and he is currently sat with just a 91 OVR card from The Journey pt II. That makes him a prime candidate for a bigger card. If he isn’t the 99 OVR then he should at least be a 96 or 97 OVR set piece.

Jadeveon Clowney, ROLB, Seattle Seahawks

Jadeveon Clowney came into the 2014 NFL Combine as the locked-on #1 pick and did nothing to change that prospectus.

His 4.53-second 40-yard dash put him in the 98th percentile for his position, while his 10’3″ broad jump and 37.5″ vertical were also outlandish given his size. Clowney’s best card right now is a strong 92 OVR MUT Heroes, but an upgrade to that would certainly be welcome for those that use him as an edge rusher.

Vernon Davis, TE, Washington Redskins

The veteran tight end decided to call time on his career, but we haven’t seen a Tribute card for him yet, so are Madden saving him for this?

Vernon Davis hit the Combine in 2006 with a mega performance. A 4.39-second 40-yard dash, 33 reps on the bench press, and a 10’8″ broad jump all as a 254 lb tight end was an amazing show.