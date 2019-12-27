Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The fastest quarterbacks (QB) to buy in MUT – Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray & more

The quarterback position is full of quality cards. You can basically pick your favorite passer from the last 60 years of NFL history and they are likely to have a quality card for you to put at the helm of your Ultimate Team.

However, the one thing that can really make a quarterback stand out is speed. While most players like to slice and dice from the pocket, having a player that can escape pressure and create yards from nothing is a wonderful plan B to have up your sleeve.

So if you want to run an option-heavy offense, create a deadly red zone package, or just cause your opponent endless frustration, then these are the quarterbacks for you.

Lamar Jackson (93 OVR)

Speed: 92

Program: Blitz

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Auction House Value: Xbox – 655,000 / PS4 – 610,000 / PC – 600,000

The presumptive NFL MVP has had a stellar 2019. He has set a new rushing record for quarterbacks this year with 1,103 yards at the time of writing, and has led the Baltimore Ravens to the #1 seed in the AFC.

This Lamar Jackson card is a nightmare to play against. Not only does it have 92 speed, 93 acceleration, and 93 agility, but with a 97 break sack, 93 throw under pressure, and 93 juke move he is nearly impossible to bring down. Pair that will 89 short accuracy, 91 throw on the run, and 88 throw power and you have arguably the best offensive weapon in MUT.

Kyler Murray (90 OVR)

Speed: 90

Program: Blitz

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Auction House Value: Xbox – 164,000 / PS4 – 150,000 / PC – 118,000

The 2019 #1 pick has had an up and down rookie season, but there is no doubt that Kyler Murray is an exceptionally talented athlete that can throw the ball very well.

This Blitz card comes with 90 speed, 91 acceleration, and 86 elusiveness, but also 89 throw power, 91 break sack, 91 throw on the run, and 85 short accuracy. If you play as a pocket passer you won’t maximise Murray’s talents, but if you like to use options and roll outs then this is your guy.

Lamar Jackson (90 OVR)

Speed: 90

Program: TOTW

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Auction House Value: Xbox – 270,000 / PS4 – 246,000 / PC – 303,000

Another Lamar Jackson card. He earned this Hero card in Week 1 with a massive five touchdown day against the Miami Dolphins. With 324 yards and more TDs than incompletions, Lamar had a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

This card isn’t as amazing as his Blitz one, but then it is also less than half the price. The 90 speed comes with 91 acceleration and 91 agility, as well as 94 break sack, 90 juke move, and 88 elusiveness. He has 90 throw under pressure, 86 short accuracy, and 85 throw power too.

Randall Cunningham (93 OVR)

Speed: 88

Program: Legends

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Auction House Value: Xbox – 289,000 / PS4 – 269,000 / PC – 251,000

Randall Cunningham lit up the NFL from 1985 to 2001. Best known for his 11 years with Philadelphia, he racked up 207 touchdown passes in his career and nearly 5,000 yards on the ground.

His Legends Boss card brings 88 speed with a massive 94 agility and 85 acceleration. As a runner he has 87 juke move, 87 elusiveness, 86 spin move, and 85 break tackle. Combined with a 93 break sack, 93 throw power, 92 throw on the run, and 92 deep accuracy and you have a big play machine on your hands.

Michael Vick (92 OVR)

Speed: 88

Program: MUT 10

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Auction House Value: Xbox – 325,000 / PS4 – 332,000 / PC – 1.8 million

Michael Vick’s Madden 04 version is still considered the greatest athlete in video game history. His MUT 10 card isn’t quite as good, but it can be deadly.

It brings 88 speed with 91 acceleration and 91 agility as well as an 87 juke move and 81 spin move. As a passer he has 92 break sack, 92 throw power, and 91 throw on the run as well as nicely balanced 86 deep accuracy and 85 short accuracy.

