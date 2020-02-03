Madden 20 Ultimate Team: 99 OVR MVP Master Patrick Mahomes is the best card in MUT

Super Bowl LIV is over and the Kansas City Chiefs are world champions!

The Chiefs have officially earned the title of the best team in the NFL and in doing so put a bow around the rollercoaster that was the 2019 NFL Season.

Seven months without competitive NFL football stare us in the face. The XFL will do its best to cover some of that up, but it will still be a slog.

Worry not, though, Madden 20 is there to fill up our football needs before the release of Madden 21, and that starts right away with the release of the Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl MVP set

99 OVR: This will be the highest rated card in MUT 20

The Super Bowl MVP will be one of the first 99 OVR cards in the entire MUT season, so it’s a very big deal if you can snap him up.

To get him doesn’t have to mean a lot of coins, thankfully, as there is already a set available in order to pick him up.

To complete the set and earn the Super Bowl MVP card you need to exchange Both Present Super Bowl Masters, Tyreek Hill and Richard Sherman, and any other two Past Masters, either Steve Young or Gene Upshaw.

That may seem like a lot to give up, considering the cost of the existing Masters being above at least 350k coins, but in addition to the game’s highest-rated card you’ll get NAT versions of both Present Masters and your choice of one of the Past Masters.

Super Bowl MVP

CURSE-BREAKER: Has Mahomes cleared the way for all future Madden cover stars?

That’s right, the cover star of Madden 20 has not only won the Super Bowl, he has won Super Bowl MVP. Congratulations, Patrick Mahomes!

Through much of the game it seemed the Madden curse had perhaps waited to strike the Chiefs hard, as Mahomes had two interceptions and were down by 10 points with less than 10 minutes left.

However, Mahomes just found his groove, leading three straight touchdown drives, passing for two touchdowns, and ultimately bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Kansas City.

Mahomes already had a great card in the form of his 94 OVR Ghosts of Madden – Present, boasting 94 throw power, 91 SAC, 89 MAC and 90 DAC. Well, get ready for one of the best MUT cards ever.

Now at 99 OVR, you can expect throw power in the 98 region, mid-90 rated accuracy and mid-to-high 90 ratings in other passing ratings. You can also expect speed close to 85 or 86.

This card is going to be incredible.