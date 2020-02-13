Madden 20 Ultimate Team Series 5: How to get an Ultimate Legends player free, solo challenges, players and everything you need to know

Madden Ultimate Team Series 5 is finally underway and with it is a ton of incredible content just a week into its run.

With the start of Series 5 we have a new Master, Joey Bosa, Journey 3 is live and combines with Theme Diamonds 2 to give you another great player to boost theme teams, and there are ten more levels for you to reach and earn rewards for.

It has also brought in a new wave of Series Redux players and plenty more Power Up players, but most importantly, it has signaled the beginning of Ultimate Legends.

Ultimate Legends is the second part of the

Legends program, and the solo challenges give you the opportunity to get one of

these incredible cards – for free.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ultimate Legends.

Players

BEST OF THE BEST: Ultimate Legends honors only the best to ever play

So far there have been three releases, bringing 12 new players into MUT.

Every UT player has one Career Edition (96-97 OVR), two Game Editions (92-95 OVR) and three Skill Editions (86-89 OVR). To get the Career Edition you need to exchange all five non-Career Edition cards. Each UL also has a Power Up card.

Release 1

Warren Sapp (97 OVR)

Walter Jones (97 OVR)

Troy Polamalu (96 OVR)

Brian Urlacher (96 OVR)

Howie Long (96 OVR)

Brian Waters (96 OVR)

Shannon Sharpe (96 OVR)

Calvin Johnson (96 OVR)

Release 2

Marcus Allen (96 OVR)

Julius Peppers (96 OVR)

Release 3

Chuck Bednarik (96 OVR)

Kurt Warner (96 OVR)

Ultimate Legends solo challenges

GRIND: It will take a lot of work to earn every UL player

As with any program, solo challenges

release to give you the chance to play with and against the new content, and

earn it through rewards.

UT is no different and its solo set is among the best in the game in terms of rewards.

There are currently three threads, one for

each release of UTs so far, and there are 24 total challenges so far.

Release 1: 16 Challenges, 16 Items/Players, up to 38,400 coins and 64 Stars

16 Challenges, 16 Items/Players, up to 38,400 coins and 64 Stars Release 2: Four Challenges, four Items/Players, up to 9,600 coins and 16 Stars

Four Challenges, four Items/Players, up to 9,600 coins and 16 Stars Release 3: Four Challenges, four Items/Players, up to 9,600 coins and 16 Stars

Of the four items, two of them are Power Up

cards corresponding to the player in the challenge, and the final challenge

rewards a Skill Edition UL player which goes towards a Career Edition.

FREEBIE: This program gives one of the best rewards yet

However, the very first challenge in each

thread is the most important. Called Ultimate Legends Kickoff, it is a full

game against the UL team, and winning (for just one Star) awards an Ultimate

Legends Token.

If you earn 16 of these tokens you can exchange them for a random Career Edition UL player.

That’s right, all you need to do for a 96-97 OVR UL player is win 16 games on Rookie difficulty and Arcade mode.

There is, however, a catch. You need to beat the Ultimate Legend Kickoff challenge by 10am ET (7am PT/3pm GMT) on February 19, as these challenges will expire then.

There are currently six tokens available.