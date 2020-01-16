Madden 20 Ultimate Team: The best Indianapolis Colts cards in MUT – Braden Smith, Peyton Manning, & more

The Colts are close to being a .500 team over their existence but they have had a purple patch since 1995.

Aligned closely to the career of one of the greatest of all time, Peyton Manning, they have been to the playoffs 17 of the last 24 seasons – including a 1-1 record in the big game.

Which of their legends of the Colts will be the ones you need to give your MUT a boost?

Braden Smith (96 OVR)

Program: Team of the Year

Position: RT

Auction House Value: Xbox – 380k / PS4 – 386k / PC – Unknown

Picked up in the 2nd round of 2018, Smith is lauded as the best secret in the NFL when it comes to talented young OL. At 6’6″, 315 lbs he has established himself as a solid starter in a young talented OL that is the bedrock of a pass-heavy offense.

READ MORE: The best Cleveland Browns cards to use in Madden Ultimate Team

94 strength, 93 run block and 93 pass block is just about as good an OL card as you can get. 90 lead block and 92 impact block are the cherries on the cake. Even 81 acceleration is good positionally. This is a fantastic card.

Peyton Manning (95 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: QB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 300k / PS4 – 306k / PC – 280k

Almost guaranteed to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first year of eligibility, Manning is considered by many to be one of the greatest players of all time. The five-time NFL MVP holds the NFL records for most passing yards and TDs in a season, as well as many others.

95 short accuracy, 94 medium accuracy, and 91 deep accuracy are as you would expect – amazing. 96 play action will sell the run and 93 throw under pressure is needed against a heavy blitzing team. The Omaha X-Factor Superstar ability is also with this card which shows the defensive coverage – a huge huge advantage. This is one of the best cards on MUT if you are OK not having a mobile QB.

Marvin Harrison (95 OVR)

Program: Ghosts of Madden – Past

Position: WR

Auction House Value: Xbox – 285k / PS4 – 276k / PC – 316k

The WR that Peyton Manning was throwing to for most of his time in Indianapolis was Marvin Harrison. Harrison is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame due to being a Super Bowl champion, eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time receiving yards leader. He peaked in 2002 with 1,722 receiving yards and 11 TDs.

READ MORE: The best New York Jets cards to use in Madden Ultimate Team

93 speed and 94 acceleration make Harrison a rapid deep threat. 93 catching and short route also make for a decent route runner. 93 medium route and 92 deep route are an unrivaled combination. 87 release is up there but could be a tad higher.

Adam Vinatieri (94 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: K

Auction House Value: Xbox – 280k / PS4 – 320k / PC – 490k

A legend for both the New England Patriots and the Colts, Vinatieri has four Super Bowls to his name. You can argue he’s been on the right teams at the right time but his NFL records are no fluke. The most consecutive field goals made, most career field goals made and most career points have helped his teams to succeed.

92 kick power and 94 kick accuracy are about as good a kicker as you are going to get. There’s no need to overcomplicate this, he’s the best at the position.

Click NEXT to read more about the best Colts players in MUT!