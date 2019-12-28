Madden 20: TOTY prediction (Madden Ultimate Team Team of the Year) – Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey, Chandler Jones

With just one week of NFL games remaining, it’s time to look back at everything that has been to decide which players are in a position to make the Madden Ultimate Team, Team of the Year.

The 2019 NFL season has seen so many storylines develop throughout, be it the passing of the torch from the old generation of ‘pocket passers’ to the new age of mobile QBs, or the toppling of records that once seemed untouchable. Many players have reasons to think they deserve a spot in the MUT TOTY, but who is going to make it?

Here are our picks to make the prestigious squad.

READ MORE: The best money offensive & defensive playbooks

*Choices have been made based on a combination of the player’s performance, MUT cards they already have, and MUT cards they are in position to get.*

Quarterback: Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

DEALING: Wilson has been red hot in 2019

It’s hard not to put Lamar Jackson in this spot, but with Jackson likely to receive an MVP card, like Pat Mahomes last year, I think another QB will take his place in the TOTY, and that is Russell Wilson.

The Seahawks passer has turned in yet another elite season, with a squad many believed wouldn’t be challenging for the number one seed in the NFC. He is right on pace with his very best years in the NFL and for a long stretch of the season seemed to be the unquestioned MVP.

READ MORE: Ultimate Team’s fastest quarterbacks (QB) to buy

With 3,877 yards, 32 total touchdowns (29 passing, three rushing), and only five interceptions, Wilson has been at a TOTY level all year.

Running Back: Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers; Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Not much has to be said about Christian McCaffrey. As a runner or a pass catcher he is among the best in the league. The once-thought-to-be ‘undersized’ runner has 1,361 rush yards with 14 touchdowns, and 933 yards and four touchdowns on 109 catches. He has been the entire Panthers offense.

Chubb, meanwhile, as blossomed as comfortably the most reliable (and arguably best) offensive weapon on a stacked but horribly underwhelming Browns team. He leads the league in rushing in just his second season, with 1,453 yards, and has added eight touchdowns.

Full Back: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

IRONMAN: Ricard has starred for the Ravens in two positions

Pat Ricard may not fill up the stat sheet, but his role in the Ravens’ offense is huge and will get the recognition. Kyle Juszczyk may feel hard done by, but Ricard has opened up lanes for the best rushing offense in the NFL, while contributing key catches (and tackles as a DT) along the way.

Wide Receiver: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

145 catches. With one game left. Do I need to say more than that about Michael Thomas? He is going to smash the single season receptions record and have had one of the finest receiving seasons in NFL history.

Chris Godwin took a huge step this season, leapfrogging Mike Evans as the Buccaneers most dependable receiver. Not only that, Godwin has shown many times he is just as capable of the spectacular. He has racked up 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns.

READ MORE: Complete controls guide to dominate every phase of the game

Golladay may have been playing on a losing team, but he has quietly put together a great season. Going from Matthew Stafford to Jeff Driskel to David Blough does a receiver no favors, but Golladay has still made 62 catches, at 18 yards per catch, for 1,118 yards and a league leading 11 touchdowns.

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

MONSTER: Kelce is one of the best pass catchers in the NFL

Kelce is one of several players to make history this season, and in doing so helped put himself atop a very talented group of tight ends.

The Kansas City Chiefs star is having one of the better receiving seasons among all pass catches, let alone tight ends. He is fourth in the NFL in receiving yards, with 1,205, and has reeled in 94 catches and five touchdowns. He also has a rushing touchdown for good measure.

Left Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

Ronnie Stanley is the best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL, per PFF. Through Week 15 he hadn’t allowed a single sack and had only allowed six pressures in 412 pass-blocking snaps. To help matters he is one piece in the league’s most dominant offense. That should be enough for a TOTY nod.

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

BRICK WALL: Nelson smothers everyone he faces

Nelson was here last year, and he should be this year. By PFF grade, he is the only offensive lineman in the NFL to be his team’s most valuable player. What’s more, he has graded higher than he did last year. He is comfortably the best LG in the NFL at this point.

Center: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Given the Lions’ lack of success this year, this may be surprising, but Ragnow has been excellent this year after moving to center, coming out as the second highest graded center in the NFL. He has been a bright spot on a very disappointing Lions team.

READ MORE: Top tips on how to build a dominant team in Franchise Mode

Right Guard: Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia Eagles

FOLLOW ME: Brooks has sprung up lineman rankings this season

With RGs like Marshal Yanda and Zack Martin still dominating, it’s hard to see someone else in this spot, but through Week 15 Brooks has been the best lineman in the entire NFL. He is the highest graded run blocker among interior offensive lineman and second highest in the NFL, he has been immense.

Right Tackle: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

The Saints are in play to be the number one seed in the NFC despite missing Drew Brees for a large portion of the season, and that is thanks to their offensive line. Particularly Ryan Ramczyk.

The third year RT is enjoying his best season and is the second highest graded tackle in the NFL. What’s most impressive, though, is the Saints average an incredible 6.5 yards per carry when running his way. That should be enough to earn a TOTY spot.

That does it for the offense, how about the defense? Hit NEXT PAGE to find out.