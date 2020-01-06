Join the RealSport Community Create a post
Create a post

RealSport

Madden 20 Ultimate Team: Best Pass Rushers in MUT –...

Madden

Madden 20 Ultimate Team: Best Pass Rushers in MUT – NFL Playoffs, Zero Chill, Ghosts & more

Crushing quarterbacks is key to victory, but finding the best QB killers can be tricky.

Many MUT players focus on building the biggest, fastest offense possible. However, that often comes at the expense of a weaker offensive line which can be exploited by a brutal, ferocious pass rush.

Finding the best pass rushers can be tricky in Madden. A lot depends on which base front you prefer, 3-4 or 4-3. Then there is the fact that pass rushing is broken into two main stats, power moves and finesse moves.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Master Madden 20 and blow away your opponents!

In an ideal world you want someone that is balanced between the two, but often players are heavily weighted to either power or finesse.

READ MORE: Fastest players in MUT

We have done the leg work of combining these two stats to find who the best pass rushers are in MUT right now.

Michael Strahan, Ghosts of Madden – Past (95 OVR)

Pass Rush Stats: PMV (96), FMV (91)

Position: LE

Team: New York Giants

Auction House Value: Xbox – 313k / PS4 – 315k / PC – 307k

Now that we are into 2020 and the Zero Chill series is over and the NFL Playoffs series is here, the best pass rusher in MUT goes to New York Giants icon Michael Strahan.

READ MORE: The best playbooks to use in any game mode

His 95 OVR Ghosts of Madden – Past card is a beast, with a massive 96 power moves and 91 finesse moves. Along with that comes 93 play recognition, 92 block shedding, and 88 acceleration. He will be a dominant force for any 4-3 team, and with 92 strength can more than hold his own in a 3-4.

Dee Ford, NFL Playoffs (95 OVR)

Pass Rush Stats: FMV (96), PMV (90)

Position: LE

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Auction House Value: Xbox – 308k / PS4 – 306k / PC – 369k

Another recent card that now sits atop the list of pass rushers is Dee Ford.

The 49ers defensive end brings an extremely strong combination of 96 finesse moves and 90 power moves. Those two are backed up by 86 speed, and 87 acceleration, 91 pursuit and 85 strength.

He won’t be as impressive against the run as Strahan, but when it comes to getting after the quarterback he is truly elite.

John Randle, Ghosts of Madden – Past (95 OVR)

Pass Rush Stats: FMV (95), PMV (90)

Position: DT

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Auction House Value: Xbox – 440k / PS4 – 463k / PC – 330k

You don’t expect to find elite pass rush from the defensive tackle position, but John Randle can provide it.

READ MORE: The latest unbeatable MUT play is here

With an amazing pairing of 95 finesse moves and 90 power moves, Randle has the ability to get past any blocker. He brings 89 acceleration, 90 strength, 91 block shedding, and 91 play recognition too.

Bruce Smith, Zero Chill (95 OVR)

Pass Rush Stats: PMV (95), FMV (90)

Position: RE

Team: Buffalo Bills

Auction House Value: Xbox – 372k / PS4 – 382k / PC 359k

The Bills icon is a sack master. He holds the NFL record with 200 during his illustrious career, and that love of hitting quarterbacks is mirrored in this Madden card.

His elite combination of 95 power moves and 90 finesse moves are joined by 95 strength, 93 block shedding, and 92 play recognition. He is perfect for a 3-4 defense.

Joey Bosa, Harvest (92 OVR)

Pass Rush Stats: FMV (96), PMV (88)

Position: LE

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Auction House Value: NA

The maxed out Joey Bosa Harvest card is a dominant pass rusher despite having a relatively low OVR.

READ MORE: 7 tips to create a dominant defense

Its 96 finesse moves and 88 power moves are superb, and come with 91 play recognition, 86 strength, and 86 acceleration.

It will be hard to power up the base 76 OVR Harvest card now, but if you can get it done then the reward is this brilliant pass rusher.

All the best MUT pass rushers

Player Position Team Program OVR FMV PMV
Michael Strahan LE New York Giants Ghosts of Madden – Past 95 91 96
Dee Ford LE San Francisco 49ers NFL Playoffs 95 96 90
John Randle DT Minnesota Vikings Ghosts of Madden – Past 95 95 90
Bruce Smith RE Buffalo Bills Zero Chill 95 90 95
Joey Bosa LE Los Angeles Chargers Harvest 92 96 88
Khalil Mack LOLB Chicago Bears Ghosts of Madden – Present 95 90 94
Reggie White LE Philadelphia Eagles NFL 100 94 89 94
JJ Watt LE Houston Texans Ghosts of Madden – Present 95 91 92
Lawrence Taylor ROLB New York Giants NFL 100 94 91 92
Aaron Donald RE Los Angeles Rams MUT Heroes 92 89 92
Kevin Greene LOLB Pittsburgh Steelers Legends 91 91 87
DeForest Buckner DT San Francisco 49ers Ultimate Kickoff 93 94 84
Frank Clark RE Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs 91 85 93
Deacon Jones RE Los Angeles Rams NFL 100 94 86 92
Julius Peppers LE Carolina Panthers MUT 10 92 92 85
John Randle DT Minnesota Vikings Legends 91 91 86
Demarcus Lawrence LE Dallas Cowboys MUT Superstars 89 92 85
Lawrence Taylor ROLB New York Giants Legends 90 87 89
Khalil Mack LOLB Chicago Bears Ultimate Kickoff 91 85 90
Melvin Ingram RE Los Angeles Chargers MUT Heroes 91 94 81
JJ Watt LE Houston Texans MUT Heroes 91 87 88
Kevin Greene LOLB Pittsburgh Steelers Legends 89 91 80
Danielle Hunter LE Minnesota Vikings NFL Playoffs 95 95 80

Tags

Toby Durant

Written by

Deputy Editor at RealSport. A life-long gamer, I have been with RealSport since 2016 and spent time covering the world of Formula 1, NFL, and football for the site before expanding into esports.

 

I lead the site's coverage of motorsport titles with a particular focus on Formula 1. I also lead RealSport's Madden content while occasionally dipping my toe into Football Manager and esports coverage of Gfinity Series events.

0 Comments

log in

Forgot password?
Don't have an account?
sign up

reset password

Back to
log in

sign up

Back to
log in

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.