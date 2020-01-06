Madden 20 Ultimate Team: Best Pass Rushers in MUT – NFL Playoffs, Zero Chill, Ghosts & more

Many MUT players focus on building the biggest, fastest offense possible. However, that often comes at the expense of a weaker offensive line which can be exploited by a brutal, ferocious pass rush.

Finding the best pass rushers can be tricky in Madden. A lot depends on which base front you prefer, 3-4 or 4-3. Then there is the fact that pass rushing is broken into two main stats, power moves and finesse moves.

In an ideal world you want someone that is balanced between the two, but often players are heavily weighted to either power or finesse.

We have done the leg work of combining these two stats to find who the best pass rushers are in MUT right now.

Michael Strahan, Ghosts of Madden – Past (95 OVR)

Pass Rush Stats: PMV (96), FMV (91)

Position: LE

Team: New York Giants

Auction House Value: Xbox – 313k / PS4 – 315k / PC – 307k

Now that we are into 2020 and the Zero Chill series is over and the NFL Playoffs series is here, the best pass rusher in MUT goes to New York Giants icon Michael Strahan.

His 95 OVR Ghosts of Madden – Past card is a beast, with a massive 96 power moves and 91 finesse moves. Along with that comes 93 play recognition, 92 block shedding, and 88 acceleration. He will be a dominant force for any 4-3 team, and with 92 strength can more than hold his own in a 3-4.

Dee Ford, NFL Playoffs (95 OVR)

Pass Rush Stats: FMV (96), PMV (90)

Position: LE

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Auction House Value: Xbox – 308k / PS4 – 306k / PC – 369k

Another recent card that now sits atop the list of pass rushers is Dee Ford.

The 49ers defensive end brings an extremely strong combination of 96 finesse moves and 90 power moves. Those two are backed up by 86 speed, and 87 acceleration, 91 pursuit and 85 strength.

He won’t be as impressive against the run as Strahan, but when it comes to getting after the quarterback he is truly elite.

John Randle, Ghosts of Madden – Past (95 OVR)

Pass Rush Stats: FMV (95), PMV (90)

Position: DT

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Auction House Value: Xbox – 440k / PS4 – 463k / PC – 330k

You don’t expect to find elite pass rush from the defensive tackle position, but John Randle can provide it.

With an amazing pairing of 95 finesse moves and 90 power moves, Randle has the ability to get past any blocker. He brings 89 acceleration, 90 strength, 91 block shedding, and 91 play recognition too.

Bruce Smith, Zero Chill (95 OVR)

Pass Rush Stats: PMV (95), FMV (90)

Position: RE

Team: Buffalo Bills

Auction House Value: Xbox – 372k / PS4 – 382k / PC 359k

The Bills icon is a sack master. He holds the NFL record with 200 during his illustrious career, and that love of hitting quarterbacks is mirrored in this Madden card.

His elite combination of 95 power moves and 90 finesse moves are joined by 95 strength, 93 block shedding, and 92 play recognition. He is perfect for a 3-4 defense.

Joey Bosa, Harvest (92 OVR)

Pass Rush Stats: FMV (96), PMV (88)

Position: LE

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Auction House Value: NA

The maxed out Joey Bosa Harvest card is a dominant pass rusher despite having a relatively low OVR.

Its 96 finesse moves and 88 power moves are superb, and come with 91 play recognition, 86 strength, and 86 acceleration.

It will be hard to power up the base 76 OVR Harvest card now, but if you can get it done then the reward is this brilliant pass rusher.

