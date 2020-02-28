Madden 20 Ultimate Team: Fastest MUT players available - Combine, TOTY, Series 5 & more

Madden Ultimate Team allows players to build their perfect team in whatever way they want.

How strong your team gets comes down to how many hours you are willing to invest.

The Super Bowl is behind us and a huge number of very strong cards are here, including our first 99 OVR one.

Speed kills, and can turn a disastrous position into a touchdown in a flash. Having a player that can stretch the field on offense and run stride for stride down the sideline on defense is vital to the success of your team.

There are some cards that stand out for their blazing speed on the field. These players can score in a heartbeat, or make deadly plays on defense thanks to their range.

So as we head into MUT Series 5 who are the fastest players your MUT coins can buy?

Tyreek Hill, Super Bowl Present (97 OVR)

Speed: 98

Auction House Value: Xbox - 558k / PS4 - 595k / PC - 749k

It's not a surprise to see Tyreek Hill at the top of this list. The Chiefs wide receiver has been burning down defenses since he entered the NFL in 2016.

His Super Bowl Present card pairs 98 speed with 98 acceleration, 97 deep route running, and 90 catching to be a truly dominant force on the MUT field.

Deion Sanders, NFL Combine (97 OVR)

Speed: 98

Auction House Value: Xbox - NA / PS4 - NA / PC - NA

The latest master to hit MUT is Deion Sanders. His Combine master card brings 98 speed and 98 acceleration, along with 97 man coverage and 94 zone coverage.

He's not only a lock-down corner, but a deadly return man too.

Mecole Hardman, TOTY (95 OVR)

Speed: 97

Auction House Value: Xbox - 275k / PS4 - 288k / PC - 350k

Hill's Chiefs teammate Mecole Hardman is next up. The rookie earned a specialists TOTY card with his epic kick returns this year while being a useful piece of the explosive offense too.

This card has 97 speed with 95 acceleration, and 93 deep route running. Hardman also comes with a 94 juke move to dodge traffic and break big returns.

Marquise Brown, NFL Playoffs (91 OVR)

Speed: 97

Auction House Value: Xbox - 180k / PS4 - 160k / PC - 180k

Welcome to the speed king. Rookie receiver Marquise Brown stunned the NFL in his first game, slashing through the Miami Dolphins for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

In MUT this card is a monster. His 97 speed is supported by 95 acceleration, 96 agility, and 90 deep route running. He's also got 86 spectacular catch and 89 juke move.

Raheem Mostert, Super Bowl Present (96 OVR)

Speed: 96

Auction House Value: Xbox - 320k / PS4 - 328k / PC 380k

Raheem Mostert burst onto the scene with a dominant 220 yards in the NFC Championship Game as the 49ers made it all the way to the Super Bowl only to fall short this season.

Mostert's monster card comes with 96 speed, 97 acceleration, 95 juke move, and 94 jumping.

The fastest MUT players