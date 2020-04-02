Madden 20 Color Smash REVEALED: Release date, eggs, players, master, cards, packs, & more

The next promo in Ultimate Team will feature some 99 OVR cards to add to your team.

Easter is approaching, which means Madden 20 Ultimate Team players should get themselves ready for a fresh set of cards, challenges, and sets!

Last year’s Color Smash promo dropped nearly two weeks before Easter itself with a pair of 99 OVR masters to earn as well as a glut of 97 OVRs, easter eggs to collect, and rewards to earn.

That means we can expect fresh content to keep MUT players busy during lockdown to come soon!

What can you expect from this year’s Color Smash?

Keep reading to find out!

EA Sports will drop the Color Smash promo this Friday.

That’s 3 April. Promos usually arrive at 10.30am ET / 3.30 pm BST, so be ready to dive into it then!

Color Smash

Color Smash is set to be a huge promo.

Not only are we getting two 98 OVR masters, but a new currency is coming in with House Rules next week and a bunch of fresh challenges, sets, and cards.

Most of the content will arrive tomorrow, but House Rules will go live on 7 April.

Masters

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Sanders will be near-impossible to tackle

This isn’t like the Combine or Free Agency promos where the pool of players to pick from is limited. EA could choose any current MUT player to be their masters this year.

Thankfully, EA have gone for two huge names; Barry Sanders and Ed Reed.

Both players were in need of an upgrade and will be extremely useful to most players.

To get the masters you’ll need to complete their sets. That will require three 96 OVR Heroes.

Easter Eggs

These will work similarly to the Christmas Presents from a few months ago, provided they remain in the promo.

We will have four tiers of eggs (small, medium, big, and grand) with each one turning into a pack on Easter Sunday.

The highest tier egg will provide the biggest reward, but even the small eggs will be worthwhile.

You’ll need the new currency to buy them though…

Candy currency

Candy is the new currency of the Color Smash promo.

With this you can buy a load of packs in store, and player can get it by grinding through new Solo Challenges, some repeatable missions, and those House Rules when they drop.