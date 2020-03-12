Madden 21: 2K & NFL deal could force EA to revive NFL Blitz/Street

Madden 21: 2K & NFL deal could force EA to...

FIFA 20: 88 Kai Havertz In-Form Player Review

FIFA 20: 88 Kai Havertz In-Form Player Review...

Fortnite World Cup 2020: 72hrs Player Profile: Background, Earnings, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: 72hrs Player Profile: ...

FIFA 21 Demo: Release Date, teams, features, game modes, Volta, Career Mode, gameplay, Next Gen & more

FIFA 21 Demo: Release Date, teams, features, ga...

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Release date, master, solo challenges, programs, trophies, packs, update, OVR, cards, & more

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Release date, master, s...

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, Playable Zelda, Multiplayer Co-Op, Switch & everything else we know

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date: Traile...

FIFA 21: Release Date, Trailer, Demo, Career Mode, Ultimate Team, Cover Star, FUT Icons, Pro Clubs, Next Gen, PS5, Xbox Series X, Cross-Platform & more

FIFA 21: Release Date, Trailer, Demo, Career Mo...

FIFA 20 St Patrick’s Day Promo COUNTDOWN: Release date, time, kit, Objectives, SBCs & more

FIFA 20 St Patrick’s Day Promo COUNTDOWN:...

Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok: Map, leaks, release date, gameplay, plot, PS5, Xbox Series X and everything you need to know

Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok: Map, leaks, re...

Breath of the Wild 2: Will playable Zelda & multiplayer co-op come to the sequel?

Breath of the Wild 2: Will playable Zelda &...

The Last of Us 2 Release Date: Trailer, Gameplay, Co-op, Ellie Edition, PS4, Multiplayer, TV Show, Plot & everything else you need to know

The Last of Us 2 Release Date: Trailer, Gamepla...

PS5 5 vs Xbox Series X: Speed, Power, affordability – What features can Sony steal from Microsoft?

PS5 5 vs Xbox Series X: Speed, Power, affordabi...

Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2, cheat sheet, Meowscles, overtime, challenges and more!

Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2,...

Doom Eternal launch trailer: Rip & tear your way to glory

Doom Eternal launch trailer: Rip & tear yo...

FIFA 20: 91 Antonio Valencia Libertadores Player Review

FIFA 20: 91 Antonio Valencia Libertadores Playe...

E3 2020 Cancelled: Next-gen consoles to be delayed?

E3 2020 Cancelled: Next-gen consoles to be dela...

Madden

Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Release date, master, solo challenges, programs, trophies, packs, update, OVR, cards, & more

The new series is starting soon! We have all you need to get ready for the fresh content.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Mar 12, 2020
MADDEN 20 MUT SERIES 6

It’s nearly time for MUT Series 6 to drop!

Series 5 has been around for a while now, seeing the addition of NFL Combine players, Ultimate Legends, and Theme Diamonds, & more!

But it is time for a new series. Madden players have hit the level cap in Ultimate Team and maxed out their squad.

So what does the EA team have in store for Series 6?

Keep reading to find out!

Contents hide
1 Release date
2 Series 6 Master
3 LTDs in packs

Release date

Bo Jackson Madden MLB the show
BO-LIEVE: Series 6 is coming soon!

There is no firm date just yet, but with each Series lasting around six weeks, 20 March is a good date to circle in your calendar.

Series 5 kicked off on 7 February, so be on guard for news about the end date and the new series starting.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Madden 21

Remember to spend your Series 5 Trophies before the new series starts. They will be halved when Series 6 drops!

If you aren’t saving for the master or Coach Madden then spend your trophies on the highest pack you can and take that coin quicksell!

Series 6 Master

tom brady madden
PATRI-OUT: Tom Brady is a free agent now

So, who will be the master?

So far we have had Von Miller, Melvin Gordon, Devin McCourty, Brandin Cooks, and Joey Bosa. Who is next?

It will certainly be an offensive player to maintain the back-and-forth, and with a HB and WR so far, so a quarterback or tight end would make sense.

READ MORE: What you need to know about Madden 20’s Golden Ticket program

Even the most lineman-loving Madden player doesn’t expect a left tackle or center.

So who could it be? Given that Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Russell Wilson all have elite cards already, someone like Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers could be possible.

When it comes to tight ends, Travis Kelce would be a huge win for Chiefs theme teams.

LTDs in packs

Lamar Jackson celebrating in Madden
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Lamar’s NFL Honors card is a nightmare to play against

As with all new Series, the update means that LTD players from the previous series will drop into packs as Series Redux cards.

Those players are:

Signature Series

  • Stefon Diggs
  • Marshon Lattimore

Super Bowl

  • Mel Renfro
  • Arik Armstead
  • Tyrann Mathieu
  • Franco Harris
  • David Tyree

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about MLB The Show 20

NFL Honors

  • Kyler Murray
  • Calais Campbell
  • Michael Thomas
  • Nick Bosa
  • Lamar Jackson
  • Christian McCaffrey
  • Stephon Gillmore

NFL Combine

  • John Ross
  • Vita Vea
  • Jalen Ramsey

Ultimate Legends

  • Ed Too Tall Jones
  • Andre Reed
  • Ken Houston
  • Gale Sayers
Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.