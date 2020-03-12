Madden 20 MUT Series 6: Release date, master, solo challenges, programs, trophies, packs, update, OVR, cards, & more

The new series is starting soon! We have all you need to get ready for the fresh content.

It’s nearly time for MUT Series 6 to drop!

Series 5 has been around for a while now, seeing the addition of NFL Combine players, Ultimate Legends, and Theme Diamonds, & more!

But it is time for a new series. Madden players have hit the level cap in Ultimate Team and maxed out their squad.

So what does the EA team have in store for Series 6?

Keep reading to find out!

BO-LIEVE: Series 6 is coming soon!

There is no firm date just yet, but with each Series lasting around six weeks, 20 March is a good date to circle in your calendar.

Series 5 kicked off on 7 February, so be on guard for news about the end date and the new series starting.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Madden 21

Remember to spend your Series 5 Trophies before the new series starts. They will be halved when Series 6 drops!

If you aren’t saving for the master or Coach Madden then spend your trophies on the highest pack you can and take that coin quicksell!

Series 6 Master

PATRI-OUT: Tom Brady is a free agent now

So, who will be the master?

So far we have had Von Miller, Melvin Gordon, Devin McCourty, Brandin Cooks, and Joey Bosa. Who is next?

It will certainly be an offensive player to maintain the back-and-forth, and with a HB and WR so far, so a quarterback or tight end would make sense.

READ MORE: What you need to know about Madden 20’s Golden Ticket program

Even the most lineman-loving Madden player doesn’t expect a left tackle or center.

So who could it be? Given that Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Russell Wilson all have elite cards already, someone like Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers could be possible.

When it comes to tight ends, Travis Kelce would be a huge win for Chiefs theme teams.

LTDs in packs

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Lamar’s NFL Honors card is a nightmare to play against

As with all new Series, the update means that LTD players from the previous series will drop into packs as Series Redux cards.

Those players are:

Signature Series

Stefon Diggs

Marshon Lattimore

Super Bowl

Mel Renfro

Arik Armstead

Tyrann Mathieu

Franco Harris

David Tyree

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about MLB The Show 20

NFL Honors

Kyler Murray

Calais Campbell

Michael Thomas

Nick Bosa

Lamar Jackson

Christian McCaffrey

Stephon Gillmore

NFL Combine

John Ross

Vita Vea

Jalen Ramsey

Ultimate Legends