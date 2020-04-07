What can players expect from a new limited time House Rules event in Ultimate Team this week?

Madden Ultimate Team’s Color Smash arrived on Friday, albeit a little late, with a lot of content for players.

Daily egg hunts, a grindable word scramble, and two 98 OVR masters have kept players in isolation and lockdown busy.

We also know that a new House Rules event will be going live today.

This limited-time event is sure to have big rewards, so what can players expect?

Color Smash House Rules start time & format

EGG-CELLENT: Color Smash has been a big boost for people in lockdown

We know that a House Rules event is coming today, but we aren’t quite sure what it will be.

With any luck it will be a nice quick scenario that players can grind, as the two-day limit will make it tough to win big rewards if it is a cooldown/play-limit kind of event.

You can expect the event to go live at 10:30am ET / 3:30pm BST today, barring any unexpected delays again.

Rewards

The rewards for the new House Rules event are likely to be in Candy, the currency that allows you to buy eggs and Color Smash players.

There should be milestone rewards for five, 10, 15 etc wins, hopefully in the shape of small, medium, big, and grand eggs.

NAT cards?

CAN’T CATCH ME: Getting hold of Ed Reed has been tricky

Another possible reward could be a 96 OVR NAT Color Smash player.

With no exchange sets it has been tough for casual players to earn their way to a 98 OVR master, and providing a big reward for racking up wins would be very welcome.

