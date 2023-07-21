All the Madden 24 ratings have been revealed, and we finally now know the fastest quarterbacks in Madden 24. Speed isn't the most important attribute for a quarterback. However, to be a dual-threat quarterback, you need a little bit of speed and acceleration.

Madden 24 isn't here yet but is just around the corner. Just like in the previous editions of the title, speed allows your quarterback to create some incredible plays.

These players are organised by outright speed, with acceleration as a tie-breaker. We don't care about OVR here, we just want the fastest QBs in Madden 24.

So, let's take a look at who they are.

Lamar Jackson (91 OVR)

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Speed: 96

Acceleration: 96

Lamar Jackson is the blueprint of a dual-threat quarterback. He is lightning fast, with 96 speed and 96 acceleration. This allows him to blow by opponents, and score plenty of running touchdowns.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Baltimore Ravens

Even the fastest defenders will have a hard time catching Jackson, let alone stopping him. With his 95 agility, Jackson can wiggle through defenders, and find a clear path to the end zone.

Justin Fields (76 OVR)

Team: Chicago Bears

Speed: 93

Acceleration: 95

Justin Fields thinks he is a top-five all-time rushing QB, and it seems Madden 24 think similarly. The Chicago Bears quarterback is astonishingly fast, with 93 speed and 95 acceleration.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: On Tap Sports Net

When Fields takes off, good luck stopping him. He will blow by even the fastest defenders and avoid the strongest tacklers in the game.

If your linebacker is not that fast or doesn't have elite play recognition and tackling ability, Fields will have a field day.

Kyler Murray (79 OVR)

Team: Arizona Cardinals

Speed: 92

Acceleration: 94

Kyler Murray is the third-fastest quarterback in Madden 24. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback has an impressive 92 speed and 94 acceleration. He is quick at reaching his max speed, and once he does that, he is almost unstoppable.

With a quarterback like Murray on your team, the running game is always a big threat. If he doesn't find an open man but sees a lot of space in front of him, Murray will take off to the end zone.

Anthony Richardson (79 OVR)

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Speed: 91

Acceleration: 92

Anthony Richardson still hasn't played one game in the NFL, but one thing is certain, he is very fast. The new Indianapolis Colts quarterback had 654 rushing yards and 9 rushing touchdowns in his last season.

With a 91 speed and 92 acceleration, Richardson won't have a problem blowing by defenders. So, defenders need to be aware of his passing and running game. This makes the task of defending him very hard and unpredictable.

Malik Willis (66 OVR)

Team: Tennessee Titans

Speed: 90

Acceleration: 93

Malik Willis is another quarterback that causes defenders a lot of problems with his speed.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: CBS Sports

He has 90 speed and 93 acceleration. This means that if he finds a gap in the defense, he will explore it using his speed and acceleration to gain many yards. Willis also has a spectacular 93 agility, meaning he is great at avoiding tackles while blowing by defenders.

Other fastest QBs in Madden 24