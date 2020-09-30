Madden 21: Week 3 Roster Update Predictions - Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Rex Burkhead, & more

Another NFL Sunday is behind us, which means more rating adjustments are coming to Madden 21!

Thankfully there were fewer injuries this week than in Week 2. There were also plenty of terrific (and awful) performances to take in.

Who will be the big winners and losers from the next roster update?

Going Up: Josh Allen

The Bills QB is lighting the world on fire right now.

Josh Allen may have thrown his first interception of the season, but he also threw for 311 yards, completed 24 of 33 passes, and had a total of five TDs (four passing, 1 rushing).

BULLY BILLS: Buffalo's offense is deadly with Josh Allen at the helm

He is the only QB to be over 1,000 yards and 10 passing TDs right now, and is getting deserved MVP buzz. Maybe at last EA's ratings adjustors will take him seriously.

Going Down: All of the Atlanta defense

It was another miserable day for the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

This time they let a 16-point fourth-quarter lead evaporate to Chicago's backup QB Nick Foles.

RECORD BREAKERS: Atlanta have fully embraced their meme this season

Expect the awareness, coverage skills, and tackling of most of their DBs to drop this week.

Going Up: Justin Jefferson

Trying to figure out which version of Minnesota's offense will turn up one game to the next is impossible.

Week 3 saw the good Vikings rock up, and rookie WR Justin Jefferson ball out. He caught seven of nine targets for a massive 175 yards and one touchdown.

His 74 OVR should see a nice boost this week.

Going Down: Carson Wentz

Putting all the blame for the Eagles woes on QB Carson Wentz would be unfair. The offensive line has been ravaged by injury and is in danger of getting their QB hurt.

However, Wentz is starting to get that deer-in-the-headlights look that can ruin a quarterback.

Going Up: Rex Burkhead

The New England Patriots started slowly against the Raiders. They struggled for offensive rhythm, but eventually they go some thanks to Rex Burkhead.

T-REX: Burkhead ripped through the Raiders defense

The veteran RB had six carries and seven catches for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

Expect his change of direction and juke move to get a boost after his dazzling display. His toughness should also get a boost following some wild goal-line dives.

Going Down: Sam Darnold

Like Wentz, the Jets' terrible performance isn't all down to Darnold. However, you can't throw two pick-sixs in a game and not expect to get away without a drop in OVR.

Darnold already has a 72 OVR, that could easily drop to 70 after this weeks update.

