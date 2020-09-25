Madden 21: EA is doing Bills QB Josh Allen dirty

Ratings are changing weekly, but one player is massively out-performing his current OVR.

The NFL season is in full swing, and EA is doing a good job of adjusting ratings for Franchise Mode.

We’ve already seen Russell Wilson get juiced up to 98 OVR and Emmanuel Sanders lowered to 85 OVR.

But one player that EA is failing to adjust appropriately is Bills QB Josh Allen.

Josh Allen’s history

Allen has plenty of dretractors around both the NFL and journalist circles.

As the 7th overall pick in 2018, it was Allen’s enormous arm strength that stood out as a trait to build around. Since then it’s been up and down for Allen. As 6a rookie he started 11 games and threw more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (10).

READ MORE: Madden 21: September Title Update now LIVE

His 2019 campaign was better though. Completion percentage jumped six points to 58.8% and he threw 20 TDs to just nine INTs.

That got him a launch rating of 77 OVR in Madden 21. That put him 20th among QBs. Since then all he’s done is make a mockery of that rating.

Madden 21 ratings adjustments

Russell Wilson has been terrific so far this year, and has seen his OVR go from 97 to 98.

SUPERSTAR: Josh Allen has impressed everyone this season

Aaron Rodgers has moved up two to 92 OVR, even Ryan Tannehill has grown by two.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen has gone up to just 78 OVR and is still 20th among QBs despite a sensational start to the 2020 season.

Allen’s 2020 performance

In two games Josh Allen has thrown for 727 yards and six touchdowns with out any picks. He’s completed 70% of his passes and run for 76 yards and a score. He’s been nothing short of terrific.

Of course, the caveat is that he has only faced the Jets and Dolphins so far.

However, you can only beat what is in front of you and Allen has done that in amazing style.

Boost his accuracy!

Amazingly, most of Allen’s stats improvements in Madden 21 has come on his running ability. He’s got +6 trucking since launch, +2 break tackle, and +1 ball carrier vision.

The only passing stats that have grown is deep accuracy (+1) and throw on the run (+1).

FRANCHISE QB: Allen is proving all his doubters wrong in 2020

That’s ridiculous given his performances so far.

Despite throwing some amazing deep bombs he is just 41st in deep accuracy, even with that +1 boost.

Then there is his short accuracy (78) that is worse than players like Jarrett Stidham, CJ Beathard, and both his backups Matt Barkley and Jake Fromm.

EA is doing a nice job with regular adjustments, but they have been doing Josh Allen dirty. If he can put up good numbers against the Rams this weekend they won’t be able to ignore him any more.

READ MORE: Madden 21: EA Requests Title Update Feedback Through Madden Voice