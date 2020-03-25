FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 2 REVEALED - 95-rated De Bruyne, Koulibaly, Pepe & more

After Team of the Week (TOTW) was cancelled last week due to Coronavirus, EA confirmed that TOTW Moments would be taking its place until further notice.

After last week saw the return of TOTW 28 from FIFA 18, this time around we've been treated to TOTW 31 from FIFA 19!

TOTW Moments 2 Revealed

As mentioned, this week's TOTW Moments is TOTW 31 from FIFA 19.

TOTW 31 from FIFA 19 has returned to Ultimate Team

This returning In-From squad includes a 95-rated CM card for De Bruyne, a 91-rated card for Napoli's Koulibaly and an 87-rated card for Arsenal's record signing, Nicolas Pepe.

These new boosted cards look deadly

Radja Nainggolan is also included in the new TOTW Moments squad, coming in with a massive 87 overall rating.

This new promo is bringing some very exciting new cards to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team!

TOTW Moments Explained

All players that will be released will reflect their current teams, and their OVR increase will be in line with their FUT 20 upgrade path.

A load of In-Form cards are returning to FIFA 20

For example, in FUT 18 TOTW 28 Kyle Walker was given an 86 OVR Item in line with his FUT 18 upgrade path.

For his TOTW Moments Item, Kyle Walker was given an 87 OVR Item based on his FUT 20 upgrade path.

TOTW Moments 3

TOTW Moments squads will remain as a permanent fixture until normality is restored (however long that will take), so expect a third squad to drop next week.

With TOTW Moments’ arrival and FUT Birthday dropping this Friday, it looks like the FIFA community have nothing to worry about while in self-isolation.

To read more about FUT Birthday, including release date, predictions and expected content, head here.