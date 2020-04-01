FIFA 20: TOTW Moments 3 OUT NOW - Robertson, Zapata, Aspas & more

In the absence of football, EA is rolling out TOTW squads from previous years.

The first two TOTW Moments (TM) squads have come from FIFA 18 and FIFA 19 and included the likes of Gareth Bale and Andrew Robertson.

Well Robertson is back yet again as this week's squad is the TOTW 29 from FIFA 19!

Check out the full TOTW Moments 3 squad below!

TOTW Moments 3 Revealed

As mentioned, this week’s TOTW Moments is TOTW 29 from FIFA 19.

BACK IN BLACK: TOTW 29 from FIFA 19 is the returning in-form squad this week

This returning In-From squad includes seven cards rated 87 overall! Standout names include Atletico’s Thomas Partey, Liverpool Andy Robertson and Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata.

STAR FEATURES: These three are going to be deadly on Ultimate Team

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5 – what Next Gen means for EA’s next title

Wilfred Ndidi and Iago Asapas are also included in the new TOTW Moments squad, coming in with massive 87 overall ratings.

TOTW Moments Explained

All players that will be released will reflect their current teams, and their OVR increase will be in line with their FUT 20 upgrade path.

THROWBACK: A load of In-Form cards are returning to FIFA 20

For example, in FUT 18 TOTW 28 Kyle Walker was given an 86 OVR Item in line with his FUT 18 upgrade path.

For his TOTW Moments Item, Kyle Walker was given an 87 OVR Item based on his FUT 20 upgrade path.

TOTW Moments 4

TOTW Moments squads will remain as a permanent fixture until normality is restored (however long that will take), so expect a fourth squad to drop next week.

With TOTW Moments’ arrival and FUT Birthday Team 2 dropping this Friday, it looks like the FIFA community have nothing to worry about while in self-isolation.

