Top 5 Best Champions for Arena (LoL Patch 14.9)

Arena has made its grand return in League of Legends, and looking at current trends, here are the top 5 best champions to play in Patch 14.9! This game mode features four pairs of players competing against each other on a variety of new maps.

In this iteration, both new and returning players will enjoy Arena with fresh champion items, hexgates, revival mechanics, and augments, ensuring that the 2v2v2v2 game mode feels more exciting than ever before.

Top 5 Best Champions for Arena in LoL 14.9

Shaco

Shaco mains have found great success with the AP assassin in Arena's tighter maps. The Demon Jester's kit allows for impactful trades and the ability to eliminate vulnerable foes. His Q serves as a strong engagement tool, while his ultimate offers peel and disruption in crucial team fights.

With Augments like Contract Killer enhancing his abilities, Shaco excels at isolating opponents and remains a top pick in Arena. Recent buffs to his AD ratio, Q damage, and cooldown reductions further solidify his position as a formidable champion.

Aatrox

Aatrox instills fear in the hearts of his enemies, serving as a self-sufficient, crowd-controlling tank who ranks among the top bruisers in the game.

Possessing sufficient mobility to pursue weakened foes and offering essential crowd control, the Darkin Blade stands out as an excellent choice for those seeking a secure (albeit requiring high skill) pick in the Arena.

Currently, Aatrox remains a prominent figure on our list due to the recent percentage healing enhancements on his ultimate and E skill, rendering the Darkin Blade an exceptionally powerful selection for Arena battles.

Mordekaiser

Mordekaiser's adaptability in building and high AP in the late game make him an exceptional choice for the Arena. Additionally, his tankiness as the Iron Revenant and his ultimate ability "Realm of Death" allow him to effectively isolate a weakened opponent in a 2v2 situation.

Furthermore, his E ability can be used to protect your vulnerable teammate while you become an even greater threat. In terms of scaling, Mordekaiser would have been the most difficult champion to defeat if it weren't for the strongest Arena champion on this list.

The Augments "Willing Sacrifice" and "I'm the Juggernaut" are particularly excellent choices for enhancing Mordekaiser's performance in the late game.

Sett

Sett holds a prominent position on our ranking due to his exceptional bruiser abilities. As a self-reliant top-laner, he possesses ample shielding to endure the early stages of the game, rendering him a formidable opponent even in his most vulnerable state.

Nevertheless, teams equipped with significant true damage capabilities can swiftly neutralize Sett when his speed enhancement is unavailable. To optimize Sett's performance, it is recommended to select the Augments "Dawnbringer's Resolve," "Celestial Body," and "Perseverance."

Akali

Akali's significant enhancements to her HP growth per level and total damage on Q make her an excellent choice for executing intelligent strategies in the Arena minimaps.

Her skill set encompasses all the necessary tools to transform into a formidable assassin, including a smoke ability that renders her untargetable, exceptional mobility, and a long-distance dash that swiftly eliminates adversaries before they can even react.

Whenever the opportunity arises, equip yourself with "The Brutalizer" and "Contract Killer" augments to fully unleash Akali's deadly persona in the Arena.

Arena provides a refreshing change for veteran League of Legends players who have primarily been engaged in the traditional 5v5 format. The cherished Riot MOBA has experienced a lack of diversity in its game offerings, with the prominent ones being Teamfight Tactics and the Ultra Rapid Fire (URF), a game mode that was initially introduced in 2014.

