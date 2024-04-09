LoL 14.8 Patch Preview: Release date, Akali buffs, Zeri nerfs, & more

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

It was confirmed by Riot Games that LoL Patch 14.8 is the official update for the upcoming Mid-Season Invitational (MSI). But don't expect a stale meta – this patch brings a significant shakeup! Players can look forward to adjustments to neutral objectives and a slew of changes targeted at popular pro picks like Azir, Ryze, Graves, and Gwen.

Based on information from Riot Phroxon, a total of 16 champions, along with Voidgrubs and Baron Nashor, are getting adjusted in Patch 14.8. With that said, let's dive right into what awaits us in the upcoming LoL update!

According to Riot’s official patch schedule, LoL Patch 14.8 is expected to hit live servers on 17 April 2024. It will first arrive on Oceanic servers at 10 AM AEST and gradually roll out to other regions throughout the day.

Here are the key release times for different regions:

3 AM PT (NA)

5 AM BST (EUW)

3 AM CEST (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

LoL Patch 14.8 highlights

Champion buffs galore!

This patch leans heavily towards buffing underperforming champions, with a whopping 16 champions receiving buffs compared to just 4 nerfs. Popular picks in both ranked and pro play are getting a boost in power, such as Gwen, Graves, LeBlanc, Jhin, Thresh, and more.

However, some overperformers like Azir and Zeri are being toned down, especially due to their omnipresence in the Pro meta. Mordekaiser and Skarner will also see targeted adjustments. Notably, Mordekaiser's Ultimate, Realm of Death, will no longer be “QSS’able”!

Voidgrubs and Baron get a boost

Neutral objectives are also getting some love in Patch 14.8! Voidgrubs will have increased damage and a lower threshold for the first grub summon spawn. Additionally, their spawn time will be separated from Dragon to encourage more team fights rather than trading objectives.

The iconic Baron Nashor is also getting a slight buff to its attack power. While Baron shouldn't become an overwhelming threat, Riot wants to incentivise teams to fully commit as a unit when taking it down.

LoL 14.8 patch notes rundown

It's important to note that these are preliminary changes based on early patch notes. The final adjustments and their specifics will be confirmed once the patch finishes its testing on PBE!

Here’s a preview of changes coming to League of Legends with the 14.8 patch update:

Champion buffs

Akali

Draven

Galio

Graves

Gwen

Hwei

Jarvan IV

Jhin

Kai'Sa

LeBlanc

Olaf

Ryze

Sylas

Thresh

Viego

Yone

Champion nerfs

Azir

Briar

Zac

Zeri

Champion adjustments

Mordekaiser

Skarner

Alongside these changes is the arrival of three new skins to the fan-favourite Blood Moon skinline, featuring Fiddlesticks, Zed, and Zyra. These skins will cost 1350 RP each.

That was everything we know so far about the upcoming Patch 14.8 update for LoL. We will update this article with any new and updated information as soon as it's announced, so make sure to bookmark it!

Interested in learning more about LoL? We've got you covered! The LoL dev team recently revealed some exciting updates about what's on the horizon for 2024 in a Dev Update video, dive right into it here!

